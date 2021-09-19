Hooray! We made USATodays Losers…
What's wrong with Clemson? The Tigers scuffled for the second time in as many games against Power Five competition, this time in a 14-8 escape against Georgia Tech that featured the program's worst offensive performance in ACC play in years: 284 yards, the fewest in league play since gaining 190 yards against the Yellow Jackets in 2014, on just 4.3 yards per play. The last time Clemson was held under 300 yards in back-to-back games against the Power Five was in the final two games of the 2010 season. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has 349 passing yards through three games; his predecessor, the great Trevor Lawrence, exceeded that total four times in 2020 alone.www.tigernet.com
