CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Hooray! We made USATodays Losers…

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

What's wrong with Clemson? The Tigers scuffled for the second time in as many games against Power Five competition, this time in a 14-8 escape against Georgia Tech that featured the program's worst offensive performance in ACC play in years: 284 yards, the fewest in league play since gaining 190 yards against the Yellow Jackets in 2014, on just 4.3 yards per play. The last time Clemson was held under 300 yards in back-to-back games against the Power Five was in the final two games of the 2010 season. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has 349 passing yards through three games; his predecessor, the great Trevor Lawrence, exceeded that total four times in 2020 alone.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Uiagalelei
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
FanSided

Alabama made Tim Tebow a loser again with his bogus prediction

Tim Tebow predicted that the Florida Gators would give the Alabama Crimson Tide “a whoopin'” on Saturday. He was wrong. Perhaps the most anticipated game of Saturday was between top SEC schools, as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide traveled to Gainsville to take on the No. 11 Florida Gators. Ahead of the game, Tim Tebow, Florida football legend, appeared on SEC Nation to give his prediction. That prediction was that the Gators would give the Crimson Tide “a whoopin'” on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellow Jackets#The Second Time#American Football#Usatodays Losers#Tigers#Acc#The Power Five
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit: DJ Uiagalelei needs reps to settle into Tigers offense

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has faith in Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei but believes the first-year starter needs reps to get settled. “DJ’s still, people expected him because he played against BC and Notre Dame and threw for however many yards, it was just like no problem, put DJ in,” Herbstreit said. “And I think it was a reality check on he is still a young kid. His future is bright but give him a chance to kind of get settled in and kind of get some reps like any human being needs. Can’t wait to see where he is mid-season in the ACC and where the whole [Clemson] offense is.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Matt Corral Has Hilarious Message For Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Earlier today, Barstool Sports pointed out an interesting recruiting tactic employed by Lane Kiffin. Of his nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, the Ole Miss head coach only follows one of them back: five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. In response to this realization, current Rebels QB Matt Corral sent a message...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Winners and Losers of Week Two

1. BIG 12: The conference is 4-0 versus the Pac-12 after the first two weeks of the season. Two of those wins were from BYU, over Utah and Arizona. Kansas State defeated Stanford in week one and TCU topped Cal in week two. 2. BOB BOWLSBY: He acted quickly and...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy