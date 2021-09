Despite winning in Buffalo in Week 1, there have been many excuses for the uneven performance so far in 2021. After the loss to Vegas in Week 2, it’s time for the excuses to cease and for the Steelers to prove that they can contend. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

