USC fired head coach Clay Helton after two games, ending his six-plus-year tenure. The Trojans might look to a high-profile NFL coordinator to fill the vacancy. NFL sources believe Eric Bieniemy will be a candidate for the job, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets, adding that this particular position is one of the only college gigs for which the Chiefs offensive coordinator will consider leaving the NFL. Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs since Andy Reid’s 2013 Kansas City arrival, but he coached at the college level before moving to Missouri.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO