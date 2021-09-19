CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Crowds flock to Champs-Elysees during Paris car-free day

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZERI2_0c0rnaya00
People walk near the Arc de Triomphe monument, fully wrapped as part of an art installation entitled "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, on the Champs Elysees avenue during a car-free sunday in Paris, France, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Crowds of Parisians and tourists strolled along the Champs-Elysees avenue on Sunday as a car-free day removed most of the traffic from the French capital's usually busy streets.

Pedestrians wandering along the most famous thoroughfare in Paris could view the Arc de Triomphe in its temporary guise as an art installation. The monument has been covered in silvery wrapping, as conceived by the late artist Christo. read more

"It's our chance to walk on the 'Champs', to look at the Arc de Triomphe face-to-face and not just from the sidewalk," said Annie Matuszewski, a 68-year-old Parisian.

Paris held its first car-free day in 2015 in a central zone, expanding the initiative in 2017 to other districts within the city limits. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has sought to use the annual event to curb vehicle use and reduce air pollution.

Other thoroughfares in the capital on Sunday were filled with walkers and cyclists, although buses, taxis and residents using cars for essential journeys could still use some streets.

The Socialist mayor, a candidate in next year's presidential election, has also reduced the speed limit on most of the city's streets to 30 kilometres per hour (19 miles per hour) from 50 kph and pedestrianised some busy roads along the river Seine. read more

But her policies have irritated motorists, particularly some residents of the suburbs who complain they do not have adequate alternative forms of transport.

"Car-free day is great if we integrate the entire Paris region," said Patrice, a retiree in the suburbs. "Otherwise, it's almost as if they're saying people living in Paris are doing fine inside their perimeter, and everything outside is not worth their attention."

IN THIS ARTICLE
Air Pollution
Place
Europe
Arts
AFP

How France was blindsided by the Australia-US sub deal

In June this year, French leader Emmanuel Macron welcomed Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Paris, with concern about the two allies' troubled submarine contract high on his mind. In remarks made on the sunlit steps of the Elysee Palace, he turned to "dear Scott" as he called him and promised that France would "go further and faster, if possible" and "respond to Australian needs". While Macron sounded like a slightly anxious salesman worried about a client slipping away, Morrison didn't mention the landmark deal -- worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when it was signed in 2016. He said nothing in his public remarks about what is known as "the contract of the century" in France, which has since opened a giant rift in the Western alliance.
POLITICS
WWD

L’Oréal Paris to Stage Live Show During Paris Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal Paris will take to the runway again this fashion season, after hitting the pause button due to the coronavirus. The brand, which is an official partner of Paris Fashion Week, will stage Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. CET, on the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme, the sweeping square with a view of the Eiffel Tower across the Seine. The event is billed as open to everyone and will be broadcast to more than 30 countries globally via the brand’s social media channels.More from WWDFront row at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
The Independent

In German election, hunger strikers seek climate promises

After three-and-a-half weeks on a hunger strike, Henning Jeschke is frail and gaunt, but determined to go on, still hoping to pressure the three candidates for chancellor of Germany into meeting him for a debate about the climate crisis ahead of Sunday’s general election. For the first time in Germany, climate change is perhaps the most dominant issue in an election campaign, especially for young voters. It's at the center of televised debates among candidates, and five of the six main parties offer plans with varying degrees of detail for slowing global warming. But young climate activists — who...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Arrests after French football rocked by violence

French police made arrests on Thursday and football authorities held an emergency meeting after a series of violent incidents involving supporters during midweek Ligue 1 matches. A bus carrying Bordeaux supporters to Wednesday's game against Montpellier in southern France was attacked with stones as it drove from the airport, leaving 16 people with minor injuries. Another match on Wednesday between Angers and Marseille at Angers' Raymond Kopa stadium was interrupted when supporters invaded the pitch and threw flares. At the final whistle of the 0-0 draw, a group of Marseille supporters left the area of the stadium reserved for visiting fans and tried to confront their Angers counterparts before stadium security staff regained control.
SOCCER
