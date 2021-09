• The Monmouth County Park System will present Navesink Brass in Concert at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft, Sept. 25 from 5-6:45 p.m. The performance will include songs by the Beatles, an arrangement by Paul Nagle to celebrate the roaring twenties, the aria “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s final opera “Turnadot” and many more iconic songs from various genres. Concert-goers should bring chairs or blankets, food and soft drinks, and a face covering for when social distancing cannot be maintained. The concert is free, however, pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

