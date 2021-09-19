CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Jones praises longtime training partner Carlos Condit following retirement from MMA

By Adam D Martin
 4 days ago
UFC legend Jon Jones praised his longtime training partner Carlos Condit following his retirement from MMA earlier this week. Jones and Condit have trained alongside each other at Team Jackson – Wink for over a decade. Earlier this week, “The Natural Born Killer” announced that he is stepping away from mixed martial arts at age 37 following a decision loss to Max Griffin in his last fight. While Condit was coming off of back-to-back wins over Matt Brown and Court McGee before that defeat, he stills believes that it is the right time to walk away from the sport now.

