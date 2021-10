FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two people were rescued from their burning home near Fond du Lac, and the deputy who pulled them out is being hailed a hero. According to investigators, a lawnmower caught fire at the front of the garage of the home on State Trunk Highway 26 and quickly spread through the rest of the residence. It's a very rural area, and luckily, a sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time.

WAUPUN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO