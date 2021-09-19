CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Russ Young

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuss Young served our country in the United States Air Force. A 1970 graduate of Oil City High School, Russ Young served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1971 until his honorable discharge in 1974. He attained the rank of Sergeant. Following a memorial service for...

capenews.net

Veterans Spotlight — US Army Corporal Simon Adler

Simon Adler served his country as a corporal in General George S. Patton’s 3rd Army from 1942 to 1945. At 96, he has an outstanding memory and surprisingly good health. “Might need a knee replacement within the next year but don’t even know if I’ll be here…I can manage…if I can get a good plate of beans and some bread, I’m OK,” he said, laughing.
MILITARY
ourquadcities.com

Family of Vietnam War soldier killed in action to receive his Bronze Star Medal

Army Private First Class David W. Derry served during the Vietnam War, when he was killed in action in 1968, but his family never received his Bronze Star Medal. Now, more than 50 years later, Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto, Jr., will formally present the medal to Marie (Derry) Nelsen and family Monday morning at the Milan American Legion Post 569.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Killeen Daily Herald

Memorial for famed Vietnam war correspondent Galloway will be Saturday

A memorial service will be held for Joseph Lee Galloway Jr., award-winning journalist, war correspondent and author, at the First Baptist Church in Concord, North Carolina, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Galloway died Aug. 18, 2021 at his Concord home at the age of 79. Galloway is best known for his...
MILITARY
Russ Young
Russ
Jim Carroll
ourquadcities.com

Gold Star Family in Milan receives awards their loved one earned in the Vietnam War, 53 years later

A Gold Star Family in Milan finally got the ceremony they deserve … 53 years after their relative died in the Vietnam War. Monday morning, Rock Island Arsenal soldiers presented the Derry family with the recognition their loved one, PFC David Wayne Derry, earned in Vietnam, as he lost his life in the war in 1968. The soldiers presented Marie Nelsen, David’s widowed wife, with the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantryman Badge, as well as an American flag. Nelsen had spent the last few years working with her state of Illinois representative to finally get the awards and was overcome with joy and emotion when she got approved to receive them.
MILAN, IL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

American Legion auxiliary unit to honor Korean War veterans

Favre Baldwin American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 12 will honor members of the Batey chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 on the downtown Tyler square. This year, Sept. 17 is national POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is celebrated annually on the third Friday of September...
TYLER, TX
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Vietnam Veteran Plants Hundreds of American Flags in Emotional Tribute of Friends Who Died in 9/11: VIDEO

When it comes to remembering 9/11, a Vietnam veteran in Pennsylvania takes American flags and displays them at his home. Joe Caracappa, who lives in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pa., puts out close to 350 flags each year. Caracappa, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, especially remembers two firefighters and one police officer who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Vietnam War veterans to hold reunion 50 years after serving in the same platoon

CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A group of Vietnam War veterans will be reuniting this week in Casey, Ill., 50 years after serving together in the same platoon. Veterans said they have travelled from all across the country to attend the reunion. After serving together in Vietnam, the group of men said they consider themselves to be family.
CASEY, IL
Vietnam
Richmond.com

Lohmann: Families of soldiers lost in 1962 plane disappearance want their loved ones' names on Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and a Michigan senator is boosting their cause

Back in May, I wrote about a new memorial honoring the 93 U.S. soldiers and others aboard Flying Tiger Flight 739, a chartered military flight in 1962 destined for South Vietnam that disappeared over the western Pacific Ocean. Among the victims were several soldiers with Virginia connections, including Douglas A....
MICHIGAN STATE
Lebanon-Express

Father of fallen soldier questions Afghanistan war

Donn Edmunds, a 25-year U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, remembers how two officers knocked on his door on the outskirts of Cheyenne before sunrise on Oct. 20, 2001, bringing word of his son's death.
MILITARY
FOX 28 Spokane

Helena veteran writes book about the realities of the Vietnam War

HELENA — American troops leaving Afghanistan is familiar to those Vietnam veterans who were pulled out of their war back in the 1970’s. One veteran from Helena recently released a book about his time serving in the Vietnam war. Author and Vietnam veteran, John Quintrell, said leaving Afghanistan and Vietnam...
MILITARY
erwinrecord.net

Honoring American soldiers

From left, Mary Anna Peterson, Abby Neblett and Alex Peterson stand with a display honoring American soliders, particularly the 13 killed recently in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan as American forces withdrew from the country after a 20-year war that began in 2001. Alex Peterson, the owner of The Groovy Smoothie, said her mother, Mary Anna, got the idea to create the tribute. The tribute is also personal for employee Abby Neblett, who has a brother, Sgt. Don Neblett, who has been with the U.S. Army for eight years and is currently stationed in Georgia. Not pictured, Groovy Smoothie employee Ginger Love. The Petersons also have a long family association with the US. Armed Forces. Alex’s great-grandfater, Herman May, a former mayor of Erwin, served in World War II and the Korean War. Her great-uncle, M.R. Capps, was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Mary Anna Peterson said that she wanted to create the display to show how much she appreciates the military. “The many things they do for our freedoms often go unappreciated,” she said. The display consists of 13 seats with 13 balloons to honor the fallen soldiers killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. They are: Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, Lawrence, Massachusetts; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, Salt Lake City, Utah; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Indio, California; Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, Omaha, Nebraska; Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Indiana; Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, St. Charles, Missouri; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, Rancho Cucamonga, California; Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, Norco, California; Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, Berlin Heights, Ohio; Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, Corryton, Tennessee.
ERWIN, TN
Indiana Gazette

Vietnam veterans honored at special ceremony

Eighty-one veterans of the Vietnam War era were honored Wednesday at Blue Spruce Park with lapel pins marking 50 years since the end of that conflict, which so far have been given to nearly 9,000 veterans across a state that has the nation’s second-largest population of Vietnam veterans. It was...
INDIANA, PA
WMBF

Vietnam veteran assumed dead reunites with fellow veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of veterans who served in Vietnam held their annual reunion in Myrtle Beach on Friday. They’ve gathered each year for the past 16 years, growing their ranks over time. Many of them were in the same unit, deployed in the central highlands of Vietnam and bonded over doing patrols together from 1968-1969.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

