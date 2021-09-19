CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A family promise led her to Mount Cristo Rey, where many go seeking a miracle

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzFQd_0c0rkwyH00

Each year on the last Sunday of October thousands of worshipers take a pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey -- a mountain located in Sunland Park, New Mexico, that overlooks El Paso, Texas, the border wall, the United States and Mexico.

At the mountain’s peak is a magnificent 29-foot limestone statue of Jesus Christ -- a monument erected in 1934 that has become a shrine for the faithful. And for decades, thousands of believers have climbed the steep and rugged terrain to ask for a miracle.

Rebecca Escarciga Lehman is one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaF8w_0c0rkwyH00
Courtesy Escandon Family - PHOTO: Ruben Escandon Sr., his grandson Tommy Barrett, his granddaughter JoAnne Escandon Barrett, Rebecca Escarciga Lehman and her daughter Madeline Kuhn are pictured during their pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey.

Lehman was born and raised in California, but her parents are from El Paso. As a child, she spent her summers there and was very close to her family, particularly to her aunt Esperanza Salas Escandon or as she called her “Tia Guera.”

In El Paso, a resilient community that stands strong against hate

“She provided guidance and support in the years following my own mother's serious illness and continued through my late teens and young adulthood. She had encouraged me to participate in the Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage ... to strengthen my faith, to pray for God's guidance and blessings for our families,” Lehman said.

But before Lehman made arrangements to go on a pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey, her aunt got seriously ill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9H4d_0c0rkwyH00
Courtesy Escandon Family - PHOTO: Ruben Escandon, Sr. and Esperanza Salas Escandon are pictured at a family event in an undated photo.

“When I visited her in the hospital, she was not clinically awake, but I promised her that I would go to the mountain in her honor,” Lehman said.

“Lord, take care of her, you know what's best. We want her here. But don't let her suffer,” she said, recalling her prayers at the time. “I said I will be going to Mount Cristo Rey as she requested from here on forward.”

Tia Guera died shortly after but for the past twenty years, Lehman has been making the pilgrimage to Cristo Rey each year -- only missing the trip when she was pregnant and in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the annual event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWCDg_0c0rkwyH00
Courtesy Escandon Family - PHOTO: Esperanza Salas Escandon, or Tia Guera holds Rebecca Escarciga Lehman's son Wendel S. Kuhn, IV on his first visit to El Paso, Texas.

“I pray the rosary on my way up,” she said, adding that the climb down the mountain is a time to catch up with family members who accompany her.

ABC News highlights Hispanic Heritage Month: Corazon de America

For Lehman, El Paso has become her spiritual anchor and the pilgrimage is about renewing her faith and being there for family.

Her cousin Ruben Escandon, the son of Tia Guera, has been visiting Cristo Rey since he was a child and his grandparents on both sides of his family helped develop Mount Cristo Rey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13whd2_0c0rkwyH00
Courtesy Escandon Family - PHOTO: Ruben Escandon, left, and his father, Ruben Escandon, Sr. are pictured at Mount Cristo Rey.

According to Escandon, the monument was inspired by Fr. Lourdes Costa, a local parish priest in El Paso’s Smeltertown, who had a vision of erecting a monument to Christ in 1933 as he looked out his back window. Initially, a wooden cross was erected, but Costa commissioned a friend, sculptor Urbici Soler, to create it.

The statue was completed by 1939 and since then, the monument and the hike trail have been maintained by volunteers – local El Pasoans whose family history is connected to the story of Cristo Rey.

“[When you climb up the mountain] you start thinking about the people that built it, the people that volunteered their hard work and labor back in the thirties and, and the people that have maintained it up until this point,” Escandon said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UmNp_0c0rkwyH00
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A limestone statue of Jesus Christ stands atop Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, N.M., on the US/Mexico border, Feb. 19, 2017.

Escandon’s grandparents grew up in Smeltertown, a former residential community in El Paso, where hundreds of volunteers carried supplies up the mountain to build the statue’s base and labored for years to build the road that made it possible to place the statue of Christ at the mountain’s peak.

Escandon is a third-generation volunteer and is the spokesman for the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee -- an organization that works to maintain and preserve the statue of Christ, which is often vandalized, as well as the trail that leads to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVBxV_0c0rkwyH00
Courtesy Escandon Family - PHOTO: Ruben Escandon Sr., his grandsons Jonathan Barrett and Zack Escandon, and granddaughter Sophia Escandon are pictured at Mount Cristo Rey.

“It's a jewel ... a spiritual beacon that draws people here from pretty much all over the country,” he said.

He regularly leads groups up the mountain, organizes the annual pilgrimage, which has drawn up to 20,000 participants, and welcomes visitors from around the country, including Lehman who makes the trip from California to El Paso to spend time with family and keep her promise to Tia Guera.

And according to Lehman, although you can see the border wall from Mount Cristo Rey, when you look up the landscape blends together and you can no longer see where Mexico begins and where the U.S ends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkt4Q_0c0rkwyH00
ABC News - PHOTO: Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

“As you're walking, you feel, you see the elevation physically ... it feels like you're lifting yourself up above the earth and the worldly issues and the problems,” Rebecca Escarciga Lehman said.

“All the garbage and stuff and the political things and everything that's going on, and everybody being so different, you're up here and it's gone,” she added. “For me, each rise kind of felt like all that stuff is going further away and I’m realizing what is really at the core of importance, which is faith and family, community, no matter who you are.”

ABC News' James Scholz contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s what faith leaders actually say

This week, the United States hit a somber pandemic milestone: 1 in 500 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It coincides with the week’s other discouraging COVID news: that the number of people claiming religious exemptions to President Biden’s mandate is seemingly also on the rise. Take Los Angeles, where nearly a quarter of the LAPD supposedly plans to seek exemptions to the city’s mandate. According to the Los Angeles Times, almost 90% of them are religious exemptions. Or just yesterday the Washington Post ran a story about an Oklahoma pastor who is signing religious exemptions for anyone who donates to his church. Thirty thousand people have reportedly downloaded his exemption form since Monday. (“It’s beautiful,” he told the paper. “My phone and my emails have blown up.”)
RELIGION
Ars Technica

Near-death of anti-vaccine cardinal is an “irony of life,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, well-known for his freewheeling conversations with journalists aboard the papal plane, yesterday called out COVID-19 vaccine resistance within church ranks as he flew home from Hungary and Slovakia. And he went straight to the top. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are a few 'deniers' ['negazionisti'] and...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
RELIGION
93.1 KISS FM

Moon Over Mt. Cristo Rey Is This Months Spectacular Photo

El Pasoan captures a most surreal photo of the moon near Mount Cristo Rey. Earlier this week, a waxing gibbous moon was hanging low in the night sky near Mount Cristo Rey, and that's when one El Pasoan captured the spectacular photo of the month. Local photographer enthusiast Miguel Vigil...
PHOTOGRAPHY
dailynewsen.com

Barbara King threatens the person who abused Sofia Cristo: You will pay it, there will be no place where you do not find you

Bárbara Rey visited on September 18 Deluxe Saturday, where he spoke about the confession of Sofia Christ in Secret Story. The DJ had revealed in the 'reality' that someone very close to her family sexually abused her when she was five years old. The mother of the contestant sent him a threatening message to that person from the Telecinco program.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Fox News

Brandon Judd: Rewarding Del Rio migrants for illegally crossing our borders means they will keep coming

The Del Rio Bridge in Texas spanning the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the United States has become famous overnight. It is the scene of the largest makeshift camp of illegal immigrants and some of the most inhumane conditions imaginable in the history of the U.S. Border Patrol. By now, the world has viewed the constant aerial and ground footage as we all witness the largest single illegal immigration event in our history.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Family Promise#Pilgrimage#Mount Cristo Rey#Hispanic#Corazon De America For#El Pasoans#Getty Images Photo
Wess Haubrich

Serial killer identified in south Florida

The man in question died in a 2005 plane crash. More than 20 years after his alleged reign of terror began, Roberto Wagner Fernandes, died in a plane crash. He was responsible for three murders over a 14-month stretch according to Broward County officials.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
102K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy