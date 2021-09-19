CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Astronomers Should be Willing to Look Closer at Weird Objects in the Sky

By Avi Loeb
Scientific American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen purchasing a new phone or tablet, it is common practice to select the best technology that fits your needs within the available budget. This is also the strategy adopted by our research team at the Galileo Project, a new initiative to image unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) like those reported by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to the U.S. Congress on June 25, 2021.

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 1

Related
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronomers#Extraterrestrial#Astronomical Observatory#Uap#National Intelligence#Odni#The U S Congress#The Galileo Project
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Warning signs of ‘mass extinction event’ on Earth are growing, scientists say

Dangerous algal and bacterial blooms are becoming increasingly common in freshwaters river and lakes, potentially indicating an ecological disaster reminiscent of Earth’s “most severe mass extinction,” according to a troubling new study. The mass extension in question is the End-Permian Extinction (EPE), otherwise known as the “Great Dying,” which resulted...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Volcanic Winter: Ever-Present Threat of Catastrophic Supervolcano Eruptions Revealed

Curtin scientists are part of an international research team that studied an ancient supervolcano in Indonesia and found such volcanoes remain active and hazardous for thousands of years after a super-eruption, prompting the need for a rethink of how these potentially catastrophic events are predicted. Associate Professor Martin Danišík, lead...
ENVIRONMENT
techeblog.com

Mysterious Al-Naslaa Rock is 4000-Years-Old, Appears to be Laser Cut with Precision

Anyone who wanders into the Tayma Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province may stumble upon a bizarre formation, or to be more specific, a 4,000-year-old rock formation. It’s called Al-Naslaa and appears to be laser cut with precision right down the middle. To date, scientists and researchers have not yet been able to confirm how it was formed. The structure consists of two sandstones supported by a naturally-formed pedestal with a perfect cut down the middle. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

Scientists observed what Einstein predicted a century ago

According to Einstein’s theory of special relativity, first published in 1905, light can be converted into matter when two light particles collide with intense force. But, try as they might, scientists have never been able to do this. No one could create the conditions needed to transform light into matter — until now.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
WILDLIFE
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

What life is like aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule

The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday and the four crew members—a billionaire and three other Americans—have already seen more than 25 sunsets and sunrises. SpaceX has released few details about their adventure since they reached an orbit which is more distant...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy