CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Jackknifed semi leaking fuel on I-95 at Airport Road

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypxpK_0c0rjCqQ00
Jackknifed semi leaking fuel on I-95 at Airport Road (FDOT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A jackknifed semi is causing delays I-95 and Airport Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the semi is leaking diesel fuel onto the roadway. A hazmat team is en route.

Delays in both directions are expected until the scene is clear. In the meantime, drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

Southbound drivers can take I-95 to Pecan Park Road to N. Main St. From there take Duval Station Road to Pulaski to 295.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0ISs_0c0rjCqQ00
Alternate route southbound (Google Maps)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
65K+
Followers
65K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy