Jackknifed semi leaking fuel on I-95 at Airport Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A jackknifed semi is causing delays I-95 and Airport Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the semi is leaking diesel fuel onto the roadway. A hazmat team is en route.

Delays in both directions are expected until the scene is clear. In the meantime, drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

Southbound drivers can take I-95 to Pecan Park Road to N. Main St. From there take Duval Station Road to Pulaski to 295.

