Watch Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Singer TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Perform In Haltom City, Texas
Video footage of former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens's August 21 performance at the Haltom Theater in Haltom City, Texas can be viewed below. Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 after being discovered when the band's drummer, Scott Travis, was given a videotape of him performing with the PRIEST cover act BRITISH STEEL. JUDAS PRIEST at the time was seeking a replacement for Rob Halford. He recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Halford in 2003.www.blabbermouth.net
