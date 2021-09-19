Watch Pearl Jam Debut Gigaton Tracks Live At First Show In 3 Years
Last night, Pearl Jam played their first full show in 3 years at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park. Though they got together to perform Gigaton single “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” for a benefit show last year, this was the first time they played many of their Gigaton tracks live, since the album came out in March 2020. They played “Quick Escape,” “Seven O’Clock,” “Never Destination,” “Superblood Wolfmoon,” and “Take The Long Way” from the album last night.www.stereogum.com
