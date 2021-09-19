CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban to female Kabul city workers: Stay home

By Associated Press
myfox28columbus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country’s new Taliban rulers. Hamdullah Namony told reporters Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work. He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women.

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Islam#Ap
UPI News

Taliban's windfall from U.S. withdrawal: $83B in weapons

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Many pundits believe U.S. President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the biggest military defeat in American history. Biden's decision to end the "forever war" has certainly handed a windfall to the Taliban and their al-Qaida allies. The United States left behind $83 billion worth of weapons, including around 208 aircraft, 2,000 armored vehicles, 600,000 small arms, 32,000 grenades, mortars, rockets and bombs and 30 million rounds of ammunition.
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Taliban bans female workers from entering Ministry of Women’s Affairs building

The Taliban has barred female employees of the ministry of Women’s Affairs from accessing the building in Kabul. Four women were turned away by Taliban forces when they showed up for work yesterday, according to an employee of the ministry. The ministry’s signs were then replaced with by a mixture...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Afghan resistance fighters take on lobbyist as they bring battle against the Taliban to Washington and appeal for money and weapons to continue their war

Resistance fighters in Afghanistan have a new weapon in their war against the Taliban: A Washington lobbyist. Representatives of the National Resistance Force are seeking military and financial help as they try to hold out against Afghanistan's new rulers. They have taken on Robert Stryk, who already represents several foreign...
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Female Afghans told to stay home

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Female employees in the city government of the Afghan capital have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Kabul said Sunday in announcing the latest restrictions by the nation's Taliban rulers. Elsewhere, witnesses...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Taliban confirms final list of government appointees includes no women

The Taliban expanded their interim cabinet on Tuesday by announcing a list of deputy ministers but failed to name any woman despite facing an international backlash.The rulers appointed 2 acting ministers, 11 deputy ministers. According to 1TVNewsAF, Nooruddin Azizi, a businessman from Panjshir, was appointed as the acting minister of commerce, while a businessman from Baghlan Mohammad Bashir was appointed as his deputy.Dr Qalandar Ebad who takes over the ministry of health faces the mammoth task of bringing down Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan.Abdul Qayoum Zakir was appointed as deputy minister of defence, Engineer Najibullah was appointed as the atomic...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

The Taliban said on Tuesday Afghan girls will be allowed to return to school "as soon as possible", after their movement faced international fury over their effective exclusion of women and girls from education and work.  "The work is continuing over the issues of education and work of women and girls," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference, saying schools will reopen "as soon as possible", without providing a timeframe.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Qatar's ruler urges world leaders not to boycott Taliban

The ruling emir of Qatar whose nation has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Tuesday against turning their backs on the country's Taliban rulers.Speaking from the podium of the U.N. General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed “the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarization and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results.” His warning was directed at the many heads of state worried about engaging with the Taliban and recognizing their takeover of...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Despite Afghanistan's capture rift emerges between Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): Even though the Taliban has managed to capture Afghanistan and form a government, an internal rift between the faction has started emerging, according to media reports. Writing for The Spectator, David Loyn, said that Talian co-founder Mullah Baradar had expected to run the government but...
WORLD
AFP

Afghan merchants fear for future as Taliban takeover raises costs

Merchants in the historic Afghan trading city of Herat fear for their future after being hit by Taliban tax collection and a backlog for goods to clear customs. The country's third-biggest city is a strategic hub along the ancient Silk Road -- with nearby borders to Iran and Turkmenistan -- and is a key generator of revenue for the country. Although the Taliban blame rampant corruption by the previous government for a rise in costs for importers, businessmen in Herat say they face going under if the hardline Islamists do not lower taxes. "I'm feeling really hopeless," merchant Faghir Ahmad told AFP.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly: UN spokesman

The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a UN spokesman said Tuesday. The credentials committee will now rule on the request, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the group "requesting to participate" in the high-level debate, Dujarric said. The letter was dated Monday September 20, the day before the session got underway, he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy