Is the Requirement to Attend Town Meeting Unintended Voter Suppression?
Westford is creating a “Committee to Study Ways to Increase Attendance at Town Meeting” to address the chronically poor attendance. Typically only a few percent of eligible voters attend, making decisions affecting the whole town. This committee is misdirected. Rather than spend more time making futile efforts to increase attendance, it should focus on the real goal – increasing citizen participation in the governing process.www.westfordcatnews.org
