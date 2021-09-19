CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

The Future Is Here: Researchers Figure Out Holograms You Can Feel

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eq0vK_0c0rgXxO00

We have all seen Star Trek and wished we could partake in their holodeck. That technology may just be upon us now.

Researchers at the University of Glasgow have created a system that uses jets of air known as “aerohaptics” to allow users to actually feel a hologram.

"Those jets of air deliver a sensation of touch on people’s fingers, hands, and wrists," wrote researcher Ravinder Daahiya in his piece for The Conversation. "In time, this could be developed to allow you to meet a virtual avatar of a colleague on the other side of the world and really feel their handshake. It could even be the first steps towards building something like a holodeck."

The invention consists of a nozzle that blows air with an appropriate amount of force onto the user in response to the movements of their hands. Daahiya and his team used an interactive projection of a basketball to test their new system. They found that the ball could be convincingly touched and even rolled and bounced.

“The touch feedback from air jets from the system is also modulated based on the virtual surface of the basketball, allowing users to feel the rounded shape of the ball as it rolls from their fingertips when they bounce it and the slap in their palm when it returns,” Daahiya explained.

The researchers are now looking to modify the temperature of the airflow to allow users to feel hot or cold surfaces and exploring the possibility of adding scents to the airflow. All these elements will make for a more realistic immersive experience.

Daahiya claims the new holographic technology could make for better video games without cumbersome suits and more convincing teleconferencing. He also claims his invention can be used by doctors for better patient treatment allowing them to for instance feel a tumor. We, however, are still waiting for a holodeck. Beam us up, Scottie!

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

Scientists May Have Figured Out Why Days Of The Week Feel Different

Image via ID 53949962 © Kostyantine Pankin | Dreamstime.com. If you’ve ever finished a productive day and get that “it’s finally the weekend!” feeling, only to realize that it is, in fact, a Monday instead of a Friday, know that you’re not alone. And you’re not losing your marbles just yet—there’s a science behind it.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holograms#Basketball#Video Game#The University Of Glasgow
sciencealert.com

Researchers Generated an Entire Virtual Universe, And You Can Even Download It

Astronomy is a bit different from many sciences because you only have a sample size of 1. The cosmos contains everything we can observe, so astronomers can't study multiple universes to see how our Universe ticks. But they can create computer simulations of our Universe. By tweaking different aspects of...
SCIENCE
Popular Science

A centuries-old magic trick is helping us make holograms we can feel

Ravinder Dahiya is a professor of Electronics and Nanoengineering at the University of Glasgow. This story originally featured on The Conversation. The TV show Star Trek: The Next Generation introduced millions of people to the idea of a holodeck: an immersive, realistic 3D holographic projection of a complete environment that you could interact with and even touch.
ENGINEERING
lifewire.com

How New Hologram Tech Could Change Interactions in the Future

You might soon be able to feel holograms as well as see them. The growing field of holographic technology could change the way we communicate. WayRay recently showed off its new Deep Reality Display that it says can replace the traditional car dashboard with a holographic display. Holograms could soon...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
Thrive Global

Sabrina Victoria Of Human Better 365: “Figure out what you are learning because everything is teaching you something”

I’d I would say, figure out what you are learning because everything is teaching you something. Life is always teaching us. It doesn’t matter if life hands you something you perceive as amazing, or awful. It is your job to figure out what it is teaching you. The last 10 years of my life I have viewed my life through the eyes of a student. What am I being taught right now. Standing in line at the grocery story, teaches me patience. People with road rage, teach me kindness. Receiving a cup of tea in bed from my fiancé at night teaches me gratefulness. Living years with a man who was not kind, taught me how to create and uphold boundaries that I did not have in my life. Getting pregnant as a single mom, taught me the importance of community and being a listening ear for young moms. I challenge you to take some time out of your day this week and write down all the things that are going on in your life; good and bad and mediate on what each circumstance is teach you. When you start to view everything in your life as a teaching moment, it takes the pain and frustration out of it. The struggles are building your mental and emotional endurance and the good things are teaching you gratitude.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Next Web

This digital ruler can handle accurate measurements over almost any surface, including curves

TLDR: The Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler slips into your pocket and springs to life to measure over any surface, even curves, with just a simple roll. While the wooden ruler is best remembered as the stereotypical corporal punishment weapon of choice for catholic school nuns, its place in 2021 society is quickly fading into the rearview mirror of history. Who still uses a foot-long piece of wood to measure off inches, centimeters, and other short increments of distance these days?
ELECTRONICS
astrology.com

This Is Your Most Powerful Psychic Ability According to Your Moon Sign

In astrology, the moon is connected to ancient wisdom, divination, and feminine power. For that reason, your strongest psychic ability can be linked to the zodiac sign energy of your moon sign. When considering the natural relationship between the sun and moon, we all know that the sun bestows light,...
ASTRONOMY
The Oregonian

Scientists discover talking duck: ‘You bloody fool!’

A talking duck?! No quacks here. According to Reuters, an Australian musk duck named Ripper, raised by humans in a bird park, was seriously recorded mimicking the phrase “You bloody fool!”. A dutch scientist reportedly found the recordings of the duck talking. Carel Ten Cate, a scientist at Leiden University,...
WILDLIFE
Ladders

The most confident people never make these 5 body language mistakes

This article was updated on August 23, 2021. Communication is the glue of professional relationships. And you may already be spending a lot of energy refining your speaking skills to communicate confidently. But what about your non-verbal communication habits? Body language can play a huge role in conveying confidence in...
HEALTH
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
LIFESTYLE
ValueWalk

5 Ways You Can Provoke The Best Future For Your Company

If you’ve ever seen a child poke an animal with a stick, or an adult honk his horn in traffic, you know what it’s like to provoke. We’re looking for a reaction. It’s a natural instinct, and one we practice repeatedly as kids until we learn what to do in the future.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Marcy Massura Of Brightspot: “Anticipating for the future, but also knowing you don’t need to have everything figured out”

Anticipating for the future, but also knowing you don’t need to have everything figured out: Finally, to reiterate a point made earlier, to take digital transformation to the next level you have to start somewhere. Know that with the right solutions, not everything has to be figured out on day one. Identify your business’s priority goals and needs, and find solutions that let you start with your existing systems already in place.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy