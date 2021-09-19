CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 David Byrne Songs

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
Whether he’s creating a sold-out Social Distance Dance Club during a pandemic, fronting the Talking Heads, playing with St. Vincent, performing solo, or creating the famed show, American Utopia, musician David Byrne is a wonder. He’s also something of a weirdo (in the best of ways). His mind is vast, different, and beautiful.

Byrne is also one of the most prolific artists, a star of stage, screen, and studio. All of this, of course, makes it tough to whittle down his songs to a full Top 10 list, but that’s exactly what we’re going to do here. So, here are David Byrne’s Top 10 songs:

10. “Wild Wild Life

9. “Take Me To The River

8. “Slippery People

7. “Burning Down The House

6. “Everybody’s Coming To My House

5. “Once In A Lifetime

4. “Psycho Killer

3. “Heaven

2. “And She Was

1. “Road To Nowhere

Photo by Kate Cauthen for American Songwriter Magazine

American Songwriter

ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

