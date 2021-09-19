Top 10 David Byrne Songs
Whether he’s creating a sold-out Social Distance Dance Club during a pandemic, fronting the Talking Heads, playing with St. Vincent, performing solo, or creating the famed show, American Utopia, musician David Byrne is a wonder. He’s also something of a weirdo (in the best of ways). His mind is vast, different, and beautiful.
Byrne is also one of the most prolific artists, a star of stage, screen, and studio. All of this, of course, makes it tough to whittle down his songs to a full Top 10 list, but that’s exactly what we’re going to do here. So, here are David Byrne’s Top 10 songs:
10. “Wild Wild Life”
9. “Take Me To The River”
8. “Slippery People”
7. “Burning Down The House”
6. “Everybody’s Coming To My House”
5. “Once In A Lifetime”
4. “Psycho Killer”
3. “Heaven”
2. “And She Was”
1. “Road To Nowhere”
Photo by Kate Cauthen for American Songwriter Magazine
