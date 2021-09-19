Taliban to female Kabul city workers: Stay home

The ruling emir of Qatar whose nation has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Tuesday against turning their backs on the country's Taliban rulers.Speaking from the podium of the U.N. General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed “the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarization and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results.” His warning was directed at the many heads of state worried about engaging with the Taliban and recognizing their takeover of...

