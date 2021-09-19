Alex Murdaugh waived handling of his son's estate days before botched suicide, fraud scheme, records show
Alex Murdaugh, scion of South Carolina's prominent law dynasty, renounced his right to personally represent the estate of his younger son, Paul, just eight days before he called 911 to report that he had been shot in the head in what his defense attorney has since claimed was part of a botched scheme to organize his own death so that his surviving son, Buster, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.www.foxnews.com
