JEFF MARMARELLA

The music of modern jazz composer Jeff Novotny is a bold, adventurous mix which defies easy categorization. Styles such as rock, metal, EDM, ska, and world music combine with an overarching jazz character to create a dynamic, modern sound. Jeff studied classical music at the University of Pittsburgh and jazz composition at the University of Massachusetts, where he received a Master of Music (M.M.) degree. He has written and produced music for large and small jazz groups, solo piano, concert band, orchestra, and electronics. A native of Pittsburgh, he is now based in Phoenix.
