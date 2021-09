Kevin Faires has officially etched his name in the history books of strongman. On Sept. 18, 2021, at 2021 Giants Live World Tour Finals in the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Faires stepped onto the competition floor for the first event — the Nicol Stones. He gripped the unevenly weighted stones — 114 kilograms (251.3 pounds) and 138 kilograms (304.3 pounds) — with chalked hands, and walked them down the 20-meter course. He dropped the stones right before the end of the track — a legal move as the event allows for a second attempt — re-established his grip and carried the stones across the world record threshold.

