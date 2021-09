Posted: 6:30 am, September 15, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. –It is unnecessary perhaps to remind the public that if they wish town lots a lowest prices they should call on me, as every lot in Paso Robles has to pass through my hands. It is impossible for any one to sell except at higher figures than those charged by me. I have also a number of very desireable lots at private sale which can be obtained at prices which insure a good profit on the investment.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO