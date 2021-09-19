CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘I Had Goosebumps’: Woman Finds Video of Gabby Petito’s Van

By Tracy Connor
 12 days ago
A family traveling the country on their bus has posted video of what appears to be van-life couple Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s vehicle in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 27. Jenn Bethune, who blogs about her clan’s adventures, told The Daily Beast that the white Ford van stood out because it had Florida plates—and her family is also from the Sunshine State. They were about to stop and say hello but saw that the van was dark—it was about 6 p.m.—so they drove on. Bethune said she didn’t think about it again until someone who knew they had been in Grand Teton in late August suggested she might have seen the couple, and she quickly found the GoPro footage.

Comments / 151

Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
12d ago

It’s amazing..she disappeared and he’s claiming to love her but is quite on the set ( which I can understand to a point…he doesn’t want to implicate himself) BUT now he’s missing himself..go figure..plus his family knew he left a couple of days ago and said Nothing…can you say..Accessories….????!!!!

Reply(17)
107
Jackie Gahvejian Hollingsworth
12d ago

I don't understand how he went on a hike and nobody saw him leave his house. he's a person of interest? aren't the police watching the house?

Reply(4)
64
sam
12d ago

Cops here in North Port were saying he has rights and just let him live like normal. When they should have asked him where’s Gabby that’s her Van if you don’t know then you stole the Van . Now we are going to arrest you for grand theft. They could have taken him in for questioning legally!!! But police in North Port are NOT smart as you can see.

Reply(10)
38
