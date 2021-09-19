Former NDC MP Ama Benyiwa Doe passes on

Former MP for Gomoa West and Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa Doe, has passed on. The vociferous politician served as National Democratic Congress MP from 1992 to 2004. The founding member of the opposition party christened Comfort Saah, died on Sunday morning. In May this year, she commented on the...
District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Gomoa West, Bismark Basie Nkum, has been approved by the local assembly. An election was held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the assembly and Bismark had 39 out of the 52 votes cast. The Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe announced Nana Akufo-Addo’s choice...
Ukraine’s parliament passed a law Wednesday defining and banning anti-Semitism. The bill was approved by 283 votes, pending approval by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to enter into force. “The lack of a clear definition of anti-Semitism in the Ukrainian legislation does not allow for the proper classification of crimes committed...
On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) talks about how the Border Patrol agents banned from riding on horseback are being unfairly criticized for just doing their jobs. “These Democrats have never been in rural America and see what it’s like to ride horses, what we...
Ukraine’s parliament has passed a law to limit the influence of oligarchs on politics – one day after a failed bid to kill a top aide of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy was carried out. The leader said he believed the assassination attempt was triggered by the country’s ongoing reform. Mr Zelensky added in a statement it is “necessary” to protect the country from powerful businessmen who have “corrupted” its political system for decades. However, his opponents say they are fearful the measure will be applied selectively to concentrate more power in the president's hands.The law, which passed a first reading in...
Angela Merkel blew off Biden when he tried to call her first after taking office, per the Wall Street Journal. Merkel brushed off the "symbolism" of Biden wanting to reach out to before other world leaders as "irrelevant." The snub from Merkel, who is stepping down as chancellor, shows disillusionment...
Ex-Labour MP Keith Vaz should be ashamed of his behaviour towards a House of Commons staff member, a report on his conduct has said. Mr Vaz's "sustained and unpleasant bullying" of Jenny McCullough had an "enduring psychological impact" on her, a panel of independent experts says. The panel says Mr...
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the struggle for Democrats on Capitol hill to whip votes to pass Biden administration agenda items in Congress. Rep. McMorris Rodgers said,. “I have been thinking about the times when the Republicans were in the majority...
The Editor of the Herald Newspaper, Larry-Allans Dogbey has filed a suit at the High Court challenging the appointment of Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). In the suit which names the GNPC, the Attorney General and Dr Sarpong as...
A newly released memo from a former member of Donald Trump’s legal team has shed further light on efforts to overturn the 2020 election – spelling out a plan for then-vice president Mike Pence to throw out the result in the Senate “without asking for permission”.Written by controversial conservative lawyer John Eastman, who appeared at the “Stop the Steal” rally that precipitated the Capitol insurrection on 6 January, the memo was obtained in full by CNN and is described in the new book Peril, an account of the Trump administration’s behaviour after the election. The book has generated multiple...
The US special envoy for Haiti has resigned in protest over the deportation of Haitian migrants. The decision to return migrants fleeing an earthquake and political instability was "inhumane", senior diplomat Daniel Foote said in a damning letter. Last weekend, the US started deportation flights from a Texas border town...
MP for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, has described the issue of youth unemployment in the country as a product of leadership failure. Francis Sosu spoke on this issue on Good Morning Ghana on September 23, 2021. “Anytime we see a particular problem persist for a very long time without taking...
Republicans are furious over moves quietly made by Democrats on the House Rules Committee that have stymied congressional abilities to conduct oversight of the executive branch. Efforts to probe the Biden administration on matters relating to the chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan and the crisis at the southern border have been...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged all countries to raise their climate ambitions as the UN Security Council took up the environmental crisis, warning that it is aggravating conflicts.
Blinken pointed to recent record rains in New York that contributed to dozens of deaths and said climate has aggravated conflicts in countries including Syria, Mali, Yemen, South Sudan and Ethiopia.
"The climate crisis isn't coming. It's already here and clear patterns are emerging and its impact, the consequences, are falling disproportionately on vulnerable and low-income populations," Blinken said.
"All our nations must take immediate, bold actions," Blinken said, weeks ahead of high-stakes UN climate talks in Glasgow.
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned that China may seek to revive a 55-year-old concept for a missile that can deliver a nuclear payload from space or near-space on a “back door” trajectory via the Southern Hemisphere. The sudden warning made on Sept. 20 at the Air Force Association’s (AFA)...
A rally planned for Saturday at the Arizona Capitol that aims to support “political prisoners” of the January 6 insurrection will feature speakers who are white nationalists, have endorsed Nazi ideology and are facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol alongside GOP legislators. The event is organized by a group that boasts two officials from […]
