Seahawks vs. Titans odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals best 2021 Week 2 NFL predictions
Teams that went in opposite directions in Week 1 will meet up in the Sunday late-afternoon window when the Tennessee Titans visit the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle handled the Colts in Week 1 in a 28-16 final. Tennessee struggled mightily coming out of the gates against the Cardinals. The Titans gave up five sacks to Chandler Jones, while Kyler Murray had a hand in five touchdowns as Arizona routed Tennessee 38-13 in Nashville.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0