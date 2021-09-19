Sci Fi TV Listings for the Week of September 20th: Premieres for Foundation, Star Wars Visions, Doom Patrol S3, and More

This past Summer I have been putting together scorecards for the broadcast networks as well as the cable and streaming channels, crunching the numbers and providing an analysis of each based on how well they have supported sci fi and fantasy television shows. For each of the networks I have given a score of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest. Now I am compiling those together into an overall ranking to show which networks have been the best for sci fi and which have been the worst. (Spoiler Alert on the worst: it rhymes with sci fi.) The general assumption across the television networks is that sci fi and fantasy shows are cancelled more often that other scripted shows. But as I proved in my last post, that is not necessarily true. The fact is that cancelling shows is just part of the television business and a lot of shows get cancelled. Sci fi entries tend to make up a smaller part of the overall population, so it just seems like they are cancelled more to genre fans. That is not always the case, though it does vary by network. The ranking below is based in part on the numbers, and also on the quality of the shows the network produces, and their general disposition towards sci fi TV. Note that not all networks are covered here, just those with enough notable genre entries to be counted. And the newer streaming services like HBO Max and Peacock still need at least another year before I can get a good gauge on where they stand.

