Sci Fi TV Listings for the Week of September 20th: Premieres for Foundation, Star Wars Visions, Doom Patrol S3, and More

Cover picture for the articleWeekly roundup of science fiction and fantasy shows (as well as movies/specials of note) on the Prime Time TV schedule, also including programs that may be of interest to genre fans. Air dates and times subject to change without notice. Sci Fi/Fantasy TV Shows Premiering This Week. Next week brings...

New On Hulu In October 2021: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More

Hulu’s October, 2021 schedule has a wealth of originals, catalog titles and season premieres. Among the originals is the series premiere of Dopesick starring Michael Keaton on October 13. In terms of season premieres, Hulu will offer the new season’s episodes of ‘SNL’ every Saturday, starting October 3. And speaking of catalog titles, the service has 10 popular Star Trek films dropping October 1. See below for the full list of programming available on Hulu in October. October 1 A.I. Artificial Intelligence Air Force One Ali The Bachelorette (S13) Big Sky (season premiere) Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween Boxcar Bertha Cake (season premiere) Cedar Rapids Chasing Papi Class Clifford Clockstoppers Code 46 Crimson Tide Date Night Dead of Winter Diary of...
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: American Horror Story Slips Again, Fantasy Island Could Be Headed to a Second Season, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. FX’s American Horror Story saw its numbers continue to slip with its latest Season 10 episode, pulling a 0.20 score based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 610K total viewers. Since it has reached the tenth season mark, though, it is at the point that the same-day numbers do not affect it too much seeing as now it is all about padding out the syndication/streaming package for future sales. And the show has been renewed through its thirteenth season. Last Thursday on FX, What We Do in the Shadows had its third season premiere and averaged a 0.18 rating in the demo with 473K total viewers across two episdoes. That is down from its Season 2 premiere but right in line with its average from last year, so count those as decent ratings these days. And that one has already been renewed for a fourth season.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Manifest Jumps Back Up in the Digital Ratings, Fantasy Island Gets a Sunday Boost, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. The Week of August 16th to 22nd was another slow one for genre shows in the Nielsen Streaming Rankings, but Manifest did see a surge as it continues to prove that it has a large audience out there. That one was at the bottom of the Top 10 for acquired shows the prior week, but it jumped up to Number 2, pulling in an estimated 705 minutes of viewing. Expect it to stick around for a few more weeks. In the Top 10 for original shows, Disney+’s What If . . . ? made its first appearance in the week of its second episode, landing at the Number 9 slot with 225 million minutes of viewing. And Netflix’s Lucifer remained in the rankings at Number 10 with 179 million minutes of viewing. In the Top 10 for movies, Disney+’s Jungle Cruise slipped to Number 7 with 138 million minutes of viewing (that one requires an extra charge to stream). Following are all the sci fi and fantasy entries on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Network Scorecards: Ranking the Networks

This past Summer I have been putting together scorecards for the broadcast networks as well as the cable and streaming channels, crunching the numbers and providing an analysis of each based on how well they have supported sci fi and fantasy television shows. For each of the networks I have given a score of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest. Now I am compiling those together into an overall ranking to show which networks have been the best for sci fi and which have been the worst. (Spoiler Alert on the worst: it rhymes with sci fi.) The general assumption across the television networks is that sci fi and fantasy shows are cancelled more often that other scripted shows. But as I proved in my last post, that is not necessarily true. The fact is that cancelling shows is just part of the television business and a lot of shows get cancelled. Sci fi entries tend to make up a smaller part of the overall population, so it just seems like they are cancelled more to genre fans. That is not always the case, though it does vary by network. The ranking below is based in part on the numbers, and also on the quality of the shows the network produces, and their general disposition towards sci fi TV. Note that not all networks are covered here, just those with enough notable genre entries to be counted. And the newer streaming services like HBO Max and Peacock still need at least another year before I can get a good gauge on where they stand.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars: Visions Review

The advent of Disney Plus has given the Mouse House’s marquee brands the leeway to take bigger risks than ever before, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first forays into episodic storytelling allowing the shared superhero saga to take some wild swings it would never even consider attempting on the big screen. However, Star Wars hasn’t quite taken the same sort of plunge. Until now, that is.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

Watch This: The Best in Streaming This Week — ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and ‘The Wonder Years’

More big premieres as the Fall Television Season continues this week. Star Wars: Visions delivers a unique, anime-based version of the Star Wars universe to television screens on Disney+, streaming on Wednesday. The anthology includes nine separate adventures from just as many award-winning Japanese anime studios, with an all-star cast of voices bringing “a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars,” according to Lucasfilm.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Now streaming: sci-fi epic ‘Foundation,’ ‘The Wonder Years’ revival, ‘F9’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “Change is frightening. Especially to those in power.” Apple TV+ launches its most ambitious production to date with the science-fiction epic “Foundation” (2021, not rated), based on the landmark trilogy written by Isaac Asimov. Jared Harris stars as the revolutionary scientist who predicts the collapse of the galaxy-spanning empire. Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey co-star. Three episodes are available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
SEATTLE, WA
newsbrig.com

OTT Releases Of The Week: TVF’s Kota Factory Season 2 on Netflix, Simu Liu’s Star Wars – Visions on Disney+ Hotstar, Jayasurya’s Sunny on Amazon Prime Video & More

TVF’s Kota Factory was a big hit and hence Netflix acquired it to stream the second season of the anticipated show. Kota Factory Season 2 is premiering on Netflix on September 24 this week. There are some interesting series and movies releasing this week and we bring you each and every release that is hitting on the OTT platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV and more. Next big release is Simu Liu’s Star Wars – Visions which is arriving on the Disney+ Hotstar app on September 22. It is an animated anthology series Star Wars fans are eagerly waiting for. Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Helmed by Shoojit Sircar To Release on Amazon Prime Video in October – Reports.
MOVIES
CNET

See Apple TV Plus' first trailer for sci-fi series Invasion

Apple TV Plus is slowly racking up a stash of sci-fi TV shows, from Jason Momoa-starring See to Steven Spielberg-produced anthology Amazing Stories. Its next is Invasion, a sci-fi series starring Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson (you'll remember him from Netflix's Stowaway) and more. It follows a wide variety of people from around the world dealing with an otherworldly presence. The moody drama, as well as the alien mystery, are strong.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Foundation: Apple TV+'s Visually Stunning Sci-Fi Series Is Still Searching for the Right Formula

As the first on-screen adaptation of any Isaac Asimov work, Foundation, a new science fiction series from Apple TV+, took on massive responsibilities: respect the expansive and iconic source material; impress longtime fans of novels; and somehow take an epic series and condense it into digestible television. Published first as a collection of short stories before eventually growing into a seven-book series, Foundation is as sprawling as the vast universe it explores. David S. Goyer, one of those longtime Asimov fans himself, knew the risks he was taking by attempting such a project. After a four-year journey through a pandemic-stilted production, Goyer, along with Robyn Asimov (who serves as an executive producer), has brought Foundation to life on a breathtaking scale.
TV SERIES
Cult of Mac

Sci-fi epic Foundation premieres a day early on Apple TV+

You won’t have to wait until Friday for the much-anticipated debut of Foundation on Apple TV+. The first episode of this adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi classic will premiere2 on Apple’s streaming service three hours early, so Americans can watch it Thursday night. The same goes for everything debuting on...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Star Wars: Visions, broken down by Stars, Wars, and Visions

We take our animated anthology titles very literally here at Polygon. In the grand tradition of our Love, Death, & Robots analysis pieces that break down Netflix’s animated anthology series by the amount of love, death, and robots each one contains, we’re setting out to break down Disney Plus’ Star Wars anime anthology Star Wars: Visions by considering how many stars, wars, and visions they contain.
COMICS
TVLine

Foundation EP on Centering Black Women in Apple TV+'s Sci-Fi Epic: 'I Want to Reflect the Audience of Today'

Apple TV’s ambitious sci-fi epic Foundation, premiering this Thursday, brings Isaac Asimov’s seminal trilogy to screen almost 70 years after the first novel was published. The 10-episode first season centers on Dr. Hari Seldon (played by Jared Harris) and his efforts to preserve the future of civilization after predicting the fall of the Galactic Empire. David S. Goyer, who created the show and serves as showrunner, worked to ensure that the visually stunning series — which spans an entire millennium — didn’t feel like another Star Wars, which itself drew inspiration from Asimov’s books. “I just kept on saying to everyone that...
TV & VIDEOS
Observer

Apple’s Blockbuster Sci-Fi Series ‘Foundation’ Is a Beautiful Mess

“It takes more power to build than burn,” one character intones in the premiere episode of Apple’s new expensive-looking science-fiction series, Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series of the same name. If true, than Foundation, created by David S. Goyer (Terminator: Dark Fate, The Dark Knight) and Josh Friedman (TNT’s Snowpiercer), is only running at half power.
TV & VIDEOS

