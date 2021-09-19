Star Wars: The High Republic Reveals First Look at Wave 3
Lucasfilm has revealed a first look at the cover artwork for the upcoming third wave of Star Wars: The High Republic releases. The story follows the Nihil's attack on the Republic Fair and Marchion Ro releasing the terrifying creature he calls the Leveler in The Rising Storm. A teaser hinted that "The Light of the Jedi goes dark." This apparent callback to Light of the Jedi, Charles Soule's novel that launched the project, suggests the Jedi of The High Republic era may be facing a more significant threat than anything they've encountered in some time.comicbook.com
