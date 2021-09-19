CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The New Season in Music: Most-anticipated new albums

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five of the most-anticipated albums of the fall, according to Pitchfork Magazine:. Lil Nas X: "Montero" (September 17) Watch the music video for Lil Nan X's "Sun Goes Down":. Coldplay: "Music of the Spheres" (October 15) Watch the music video for Coldplay's "Higher Power":. Finneas: "Optimist" (October 15)

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

For the first time in 17 years, we’ve completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favourites, world-changing anthems, and new classics. In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Kacey Musgraves Releases Highly Anticipated New Album, ‘Star-Crossed’

Kacey Musgraves has released her highly anticipated new album, star-crossed, out now via MCA Nashville and Interscope. The album comes along with an accompanying 50-minute film of the same name, directed by Bardia Zeinali. A dedicated page at Musgraves’ website has full details of how to watch star-crossed: the film...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

P.O.D. Is Working On A New Album

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval confirmed that the three-time Grammy Award-nominated rock quartet has spent some of the coronavirus downtime compiling ideas for its next album. "Yes, we've been working on a new record," he said. "I think everybody has during the whole COVID time. But not being able to go jam — I mean, we're a band that jams. A lot of these new bands all live in different states, and they just send files, and all of a sudden, they create music. Well, P.O.D. is not like that. We like to sit with each other and play music and figure stuff out. And so it's kind of been a rough thing. So we've been trying to write as individuals, but it's just a learning process. Not that it's difficult, it's just we like to get together like what a real band is supposed to do and hang out and talk and vibe out and just jam. That's what bands do. So, we're working on new stuff. I know we're gonna do the [20th-anniversary] re-release of 'Satellite' [P.O.D.'s fourth studio album this month], and then I'm sure soon after that we'll be dropping a single at some point."
MUSIC
discoverestevan.com

New Album For Jeff Michel

Local recording artist Jeff Michel released a new song a short time ago called "Cabin In The Woods". A song he wrote. reflecting back to his younger days while spending time at his families cabin at White Bear. Jeff has a new album "Back to the Moon" being released to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
James Taylor
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Maluma
Person
Nas
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Diana Ross
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Baby Keem, Common, Tommy Genesis, Paul Wall, AZ + More

After a chaotic two weeks in Hip Hop led by the releases of Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, the rap world has started to return to normal. Luckily, there’s still heaps of new albums to explore. The weather’s starting to cool off, so there’s never been a better time to add a few new projects to the queue.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Thello Jay returns with highly anticipated new album coming fall of 2021

Anniston, AL native Thello Jay is an independent American rapper and producer that has the music industry eager at news of his return to the booth. Moving and growing up in Chicago, he developed his craft as a lyricist and mastered the art of creating great content. His abilities on the mic soon found their way into mainstream waters, taking him into the big leagues.
ANNISTON, AL
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Mabilene learned ‘to blossom slow’ in new single “Against The Wall” from upcoming album ‘The Other Side’

Today, we’re pleased to premiere the new single “Against The Wall” from Nashville singer-songwriter Mabilene from her upcoming debut album, The Other Side, scheduled to drop in November. While this is Mabilene’s debut album, she is no stranger to the music scene from her time with the acclaimed folk group The Battlefield. The album was recorded with Jordan Lehning at his East Nashville studio, The Duck.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Hotel California#Pitchfork Magazine#Montero#Big Machine Records
KTLA.com

Music Fest Fridays: Lauren Alaina talks new album, book and performs live

Country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina is busier than ever with releasing new music, a book and starring in Hallmark’s “Roadhouse Romance.”. Lauren joined us live to discuss what fans can expect from her new album, “Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World,” and her upcoming book “Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be.”
MUSIC
104.5 KDAT

Taylor Swift Went Unrecognized at a Local Pub

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Taylor Swift's incognito outing, Louis Tomlinson's good deed and more, below. Taylor Swift Went Unrecognized at a Local Pub. No matter what part...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BET

Lil Nas X Drops His New Album ‘Montero’ And Twitter Reacts

Montero, Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated debut album, has finally dropped and social media is on fire. Along with the album, the 22-year-old released four videos, including one for the song “That’s What I Want.”. The video, which is already trending on YouTube, follows X getting his heart broken. Emmy...
MUSIC
University of Denver Clarion

Kacey Musgraves maintains her place in country music with new album “Star-Crossed”

Kacey Musgraves’ golden hour has faded to black, taking with it her rose-colored view of love. Following four Grammy wins in 2019 and a divorce in 2020, Musgraves returns with her fourth studio album, “Star-Crossed.” No longer the love-struck country singer of “Golden Hour,” Musgraves is ready to offer her most honest and experimental project yet.
MUSIC
nashvillelifestyles.com

New Music: September 2021

One of Music City’s secret stars enters the spotlight on Nashville No More, the debut album from David Ferguson. The protégé to producer Cowboy Jack Clement, Ferg’s lovable eccentricity shows up in spades, with burly-but-sweet vocals, classic-pop stylings, and a guest list befitting his resume. (Available Sept. 3.) HUSH KIDS:...
NASHVILLE, TN
coolcleveland.com

No Exit New Music Kicks Off Season of Live Performances

Cleveland’s No Exit No Music has kept pumping out its contemporary, commissioned and adventurous music via virtual programming through the pandemic. But now, finally, it’s returning to live performing with a series of September/October concerts at Cleveland State’s Drinko Hall, SPACES Gallery and Heights Arts. The program will feature music...
CLEVELAND, OH
vegas24seven.com

ARKELLS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW STUDIO ALBUM, ‘BLINK ONCE’

FEATURES #1 HITS “YOU CAN GET IT” & “YEARS IN THE MAKING”. ARKELLS KICKED OFF THE RETURN OF LIVE MUSIC LAST MONTH WITH 30,000 FANS AT THREE BACK-TO-BACK BUDWEISER STAGE SHOWS. Canadian alternative mainstays, Arkells release their brand new album, Blink Once, today via Virgin Music. In celebration of the...
MUSIC
edinazephyrus.com

Kanye West returns to the music scene with his much-anticipated album Donda

Rapper, singer, designer, poet, and artist, Kanye West, released his tenth studio album Donda late last August. The album is named after Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007. West has been outspoken about the pain her death caused him, but Donda is the first time he has addressed it in the conceptual form of an album.
MUSIC
CBS News

CBS News

289K+
Followers
37K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy