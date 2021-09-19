CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of Danish design (and more) from Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design

By Rosa Bertoli, TF Chan
Wallpaper*
Cover picture for the articleCopenhagen’s 3 Days of Design has returned with a city-wide showcase of thoughtful designs, latest furniture launches as well as new spaces that celebrate conviviality and explore new domestic frontiers. More than ever, the 2021 design-led festival offers an opportunity to consider how design can have a positive impact on everyday life, with designers and brands looking at multisensory experiences, the importance of materiality in our objects and the playful nature of design.

