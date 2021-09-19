Best of Danish design (and more) from Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design

Today, spaces in the home and at work need to adapt and function in different ways, making Danish design’s flexibility, simplicity and utility more relevant than ever. In the middle of the last century Danish designers, such as Hans Wegner, Arne Jacobsen and Finn Juhl took the less-is-more functionalism of the Bauhaus modernists and warmed it up. They domesticated it, re-framed it, softened its strict lines, swapped metal for wood and comfy upholstery and re-connected it with craft traditions. The Danish take on modernism maintained the focus on functional elegance but applied to designs you could comfortably live with. And people did.

DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO