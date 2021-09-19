CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here’s ESPN’s Bold Prediction For Patriots’ Week 2 Game Against Jets

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ESPN believes the Mac Jones train will keep on chugging along Sunday. Jones impressed in his NFL debut last week, throwing for nearly 300 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers in the Patriots’ narrow loss to the Miami Dolphins. Divisional play continues for New England on Sunday when Jones and Co. visit the New York Jets, who also suffered a Week 1 loss.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
James White
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Dolphins#The Jets#American Football#Mac Jones#Jones And Co#Afc East#Espn Patriots#Draftking Sportsbook
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

FIVE BOLD TRADE PREDICTIONS | Odell Beckham Jr to the Cardinals?

NFL teams are expected to make their final cut on August 31st. It will be interesting to see who is all cut, because there are some really solid players that could be cap casualties. I wanted to put together a piece on predicting a few trades that happen before the August 31st cut down date. Let’s get to work.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy