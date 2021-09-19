CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCjyq_0c0rUPg400
  • Chris Rock Says He's Got COVID-19: 'Trust Me You Don't Want Thi…
  • Bomb Threat Locks Down Teterboro Airport Ahead Of UN General As…

A $1 million Powerball ticket was Saturday's drawing was sold in New Jersey.

The retailer was not immediately announced.

The million-dollar ticket wins the second-tier prize, but no one in the US won the top-tier prize of $457 million.

No one across the country won the top prize as the jackpot for the next drawing Wednesday jumped to $472 million with a cash option of $342 million.

The winning numbers from Saturday night's drawing were 5, 36, 39, 45, and 57. The Powerball drawn was 11 with a Power Play of 2X.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold In Hudson County

A winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket is good for approximately $150,400.The ticket from the Sept. 22 drawing was sold at A & S Smoke Shop Inc., on Avenue C in Bayonne.The winning numbers were: 10, 11, 26, 33, and 35 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will …
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
132K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy