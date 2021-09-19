CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Our Chicago: Labor shortage

By Kay Cesinger
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWnQS_0c0rQ8rM00 You've probably seen the help wanted signs. Or you may have found that a favorite restaurant has cut its hours.

Some businesses say they're having a difficult time hiring enough people to operate as usual.

Even as some raise their hourly pay or offer incentives.

Part 1

What's behind this labor shortage as some jobs go unfilled and is it impacting our economy?

Part 2

What's behind this labor shortage as some jobs go unfilled and is it impacting our economy?

What's behind this staffing shortage and is it impacting our economy? There's several factors says Brian Phelan, associate professor of economics at DePaul University, "There's at least three reasons why workers have been hesitant to reenter the labor force," he says all three relate to the pandemic, "The first is that the pandemic closed schools and it closed childcare centers. And so it increased the amount of work that needs to be done in a household. So some individuals who had previously been working simply don't have the time to be working outside the house. The second reason is that, of course, working increases the likelihood that you'll be exposed to Covid and so, in some sense, working is riskier. And so some workers may be hesitant to reenter the labor force just because they're concerned about getting sick. The third reason is that essentially the pandemic changed what we did with our time. We suddenly started spending a lot less money and doing different things with our time and some workers just may be not wanting to reenter the labor force. They may prefer to keep things as they are." So what will it take to get people back to work? "Certainly higher wages is always something that's going to entice more people back. But it isn't just wages," says Phelan, "Job amenities matter quite a bit. Flexibility, consistent scheduling, paid sick time. So increasing worker benefits could potentially be a more effective strategy than simply increasing wages."

Todd Maisch President and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce says, "All you have to do is drive around your local community and see how many help wanted signs there are and know that this is a different labor environment. People can't find labor to come in and take jobs. And consequently you see hours getting shortened, you've seen the fact that people aren't open for lunch anymore when they would have before when they had had enough workers."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

Labor shortage could now impact VIA operations

Add bus transportation to the industries that are being affected by a labor crisis that’s made it difficult for a variety of businesses to find the personnel needed to staff operations. VIA Metropolitan Transit is now considering temporary adjustments in its operations to address the shortage so it can still...
TRAFFIC
yourerie

Local business owners weigh in on status of labor shortage

The hunt is still on for businesses hoping to hire workers, but jobs are being filled. It’s been more than two weeks since the COVID unemployment benefits have ended. Are places however seeing any improvements?. We’ve seen the help wanted signs for more workers across the country, and now we...
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

These companies are on a hiring spree as labor shortage continues

Major corporations from Amazon to UPS have announced hiring sprees in recent weeks – a welcome sign for the job market and the broader economy. America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring. However, with the holiday season fast approaching,...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
The Astorian

Hotel workers pitch in to cover labor shortage

BEND — The difference was obvious, even to the casual observer: Summer tourism was far busier this year than it was in 2020 — the first year of the pandemic. But keeping up with demand during Oregon’s labor shortage undermined businesses that hoped to rebound. They had more customers to serve, but far too few workers to serve them.
BEND, OR
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurants’ labor shortage doesn’t appear to be improving

Bubbalou’s Bodacious Bar-B-Que, a small four-location chain in Florida, closed the doors of its location in Winter Park earlier this month. In a Facebook post, the company said the reason was simple: It can’t find enough people. “Business has been off considerably,” the company said in a Facebook post. “But...
RESTAURANTS
kotatv.com

Nationwide Labor Shortage Impact Among Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulations there are over 27,000 jobs open in South Dakota. The labor shortage is hitting many parts of the U.S. and currently, many businesses find themselves doing anything they can to hire workers. Locally, the Monument and Rapid City airport are offering incentives such as sign-on bonuses and increasing pay.
RAPID CITY, SD
Harvard Health

Answer to U.S. labor shortage? ‘Hidden’ workforce

Since business has picked up with the COVID vaccine rollout, record numbers of employers have struggled to find workers. In August, half of U.S. small business owners had jobs they wanted to fill, a historic high, according to a trade group survey; 91 percent said there were few or no qualified applicants. The reasons for this labor-employment mismatch are complex and not fully understood, economists say.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Force#Depaul University#Covid
news8000.com

La Crosse businesses feel effects of labor shortage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses across the nation. English Lutheran Church in La Crosse hosted a Community Conversation Wednesday about the pandemic and what it means for the economy. “Think about it. In no time in our history have we had that kind...
LA CROSSE, WI
texasborderbusiness.com

Optimism Increases, but 50% of Owners Say Labor Shortage an Issue

AUSTIN – The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased in August to 100.1, up 0.4 points from July. Five of the 10 Index components improved, four declined, and one was unchanged. The NFIB Uncertainty Index decreased seven points to 69, the lowest level since January 2016. “As the economy moves...
AUSTIN, TX
Tulsa World

Oklahoma ranks 12th nationally in labor shortage

The state of Oklahoma has the 12th-largest labor shortage in the nation, according to a new study. America’s labor crisis surged in August to a record 10.9 million unfilled jobs. Oklahoma has 1.08 job openings per unemployed person. CareerCloud released the study on the Labor Shortage Impact Across America using...
OKLAHOMA STATE
southernminn.com

Regional job fair connects employers and workers amid labor shortage

Businesses large and small have been tormented by shortages of computer chips, construction materials, plastics, lumber and everything in between, but it’s not just material goods that companies are running low on. Employers across greater Minnesota are missing another valuable resource: employees. The search for new recruits brought businesses from...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
DFW Community News

Labor Shortage Affecting Rideshare Industry

Alto uses scheduling to reduce wait times, avoid surging prices. As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and resume traveling, many may have noticed it’s harder and more expensive to book flights and rental cars. Ridesharing is no exception. “Just like many industries, including restaurants and airlines, the demand is...
DALLAS, TX
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast job fair highlights labor shortage issues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of discussion about worker shortages, lack of commercial drivers, and unemployment benefits dropping. All three of those issues were captured in a job fair near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Wednesday. The kickoff career event...
SARASOTA, FL
ValueWalk

66% Of Small Businesses Report The Labor Shortage Is Getting Worse

Alignable’s September Hiring Poll is out today and shows that the labor shortage many industries have experienced this summer is only getting worse, due to the Delta variant surges. Interview With Value Fund Shah Capital. This is part one of a three-part interview with Himanshu H. Shah President and Chief...
SMALL BUSINESS
KIVI-TV

Labor shortages are still impacting Idaho industries. This is why.

The labor shortage continues to impact industries here in Idaho and across the country. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, there are a few reasons we're dealing with this shortage. Firstly, unemployment is low: it's still sitting at just 3 percent. That means Idaho falls into what's known as the "fully employed" range.
IDAHO STATE
95.3 MNC

Gig employment may be part of the labor shortage in Indiana

As much as a third of Indiana’s workforce may be in the gig economy. That’s part of what’s driving a labor shortage. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated in 2019 that 36-percent of workers nationwide are in the gig economy, from day laborers to Uber drivers to freelance writers. That would translate to one-point-one-million Hoosiers. Ball State economist Michael Hicks says the number might be as low as 750-thousand, but that’s still more than one in three workers. And he says the pandemic has sharply accelerated a trend toward remote work that was already in motion.
INDIANA STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy