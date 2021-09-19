Convicted Illinois felon accused of bringing gun into downtown IC bar

A man with felony convictions out of Illinois has been arrested by Iowa City Police after they say he brought a gun into a downtown bar. 27-year-old Jahme Taylor came to the attention of police just after midnight Sunday after he was seen walking out of Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue holding an open container of beer. Investigators say Taylor gave them false identity information, including several different states of residence. He eventually gave his real name and date of birth, and it was determined that he currently resides in Columbia, Missouri.