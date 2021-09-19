Coralville man accused of dropping his baby to fight child’s mother
A Coralville man faces charges that he dropped his own baby to fight the child’s mother. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Shady Glen Court just before 9:15 Friday night. Arriving officers say they noticed 25-year-old Donte Mitchell of the Iowa Lodge on the Coralville Strip pushing a woman just inside the doorway. He had a small cut on his thumb, and the screen door was broken with various items scattered on the floor.www.1630kcjj.com
