Allegedly pushing the mother of his child out of her wheelchair during a domestic dispute has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police were called to a fight at an apartment on the 300 block of North Johnson Street just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. An investigation determined that 30-year-old Stephen Kieler had been in an argument with the mother of his child when she tried to leave. Police say Kieler stood in front of the door to prevent her from leaving, then allegedly pushed her out of her wheelchair, causing cuts to her hands.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO