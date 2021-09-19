CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA defense struggles in 59-39 loss to UNC

By BENNETT CONLIN The Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A record-breaking day from Brennan Armstrong hardly mattered Saturday. UVa’s defense put together one of its worst showings in the Bronco Mendenhall era, allowing 59 points and 699 yards. North Carolina destroyed UVa’s defense in its 59-39 victory despite Armstrong’s 554 passing yards, a Virginia single-game...

247Sports

Live Game Thread: UNC 59, Georgia State 17; Final

CHAPEL HILL, NC. -- Inside Carolina is at Kenan Stadium for North Carolina's Saturday night home opener against Georgia State. UNC is looking to bounce back from its season opening loss at Virginia Tech. This is the first ever meeting between the Tar Heels and the Panthers. UNC is 10-2 in home openers under Mack Brown and 2-0 since his return to the program in 2019.
247Sports

Georgia State Nailed By #24 North Carolina in 59-17 Loss

The Georgia State Panthers fell to 0-2 after falling 59-17 to the #24 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers fell behind early and proved unable to keep pace with the high-flying offense of North Carolina and were prone to mistakes on both sides of the ball. The start to...
Daily Tar Heel

No. 24 UNC football runs away from Georgia State in 59-17 win

After dropping the season opener to Virginia Tech, the No. 24 North Carolina football team (1-1, 0-1 ACC) bounced back Saturday night, beating the Georgia State Panthers (0-2, 0-0 Sun Belt), 59-17. What happened?. After forcing a three-and-out on the first drive of the game, the Tar Heels got on...
chatsports.com

Georgia State Unable to Contain UNC’s Howell in 59-17 Loss

Georgia State failed to stop the high-octane North Carolina offense in week two matchup between the two teams. The Tar Heels threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in their 59-17 rout of the Panthers. Quarterback Sam Howell contributed 352 of those yards (backup Jacoby Criswell added the remaining 54...
tarheelblog.com

UNC 59, Georgia State 17: Position Grades

After a disappointing first game of the 2021 season where the UNC offense looked neutered and the defense only played well for a half, the Heels, and their fans, needed a get-right game in the worst way to regain any of the excitement they’d been feeling before the season. Fortunately, the team’s home opener against Georgia State of the Sun Belt conference looked to be a chance for exactly that; the Heels were favored against the Panthers by more than three touchdowns and, with no disrespect to Georgia State, that was still probably generous for a team that had just lost to Army by 33. After a half, however, it didn’t seem like things had gotten right at all. The Heels led 24-10, but their offensive line was getting blown off the line of scrimmage in the run game and only sometimes holding up in pass protection, Sam Howell was seemingly the team’s only credible run threat, the defensive front’s gap integrity was nonexistent against an option rushing attack, and special teams continued to look ordinary. Most of those concern areas were at least somewhat settled in the second half, though, and UNC coasted to a 59-17 victory after scoring 28 unanswered points to open the 2nd half. Let’s take a look at how each position group did:
carolinablitz.com

Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs UVA

UNC and Virginia will face off in the 126th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry. Only Minnesota and Wisconsin’s annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe has been played more often (129 times) among FBS rivalries. Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati have met 125 times. About UNC. Carolina is ranked No. 21...
247Sports

Live Game Thread: North Carolina 59, Virginia 39; Final

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Inside Carolina is at Kenan Stadium for No. 21-ranked North Carolina's Saturday night matchup against Virginia. UNC will be looking to notch its first win in ACC play. This is the 126th installment of the South's Oldest Rivalry. UNC leads the all-time series, which stands at 68-53-4. However, Virginia has won the last four meetings, including winning last year’s contest 44-41 in Charlottesville.
247Sports

UNC-UVA: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 21 North Carolina notched its second win of the season Saturday night with a convincing 59-39 win over Virginia. The offense came out firing and UNC jumped out to a 24-7 lead early in the second quarter. The Cavaliers proceeded to end the half with 21 unanswered points to take a 28-24 lead. The second half saw the same from the UNC offense as it outscored UVA, 35-11, to put the game away. Sam Howell put on another fantastic performance, throwing for 307 yards and five touchdowns while running for an additional 112 yards on the ground. Josh Downs shined again with an eight-reception, 203-yard, two-touchdown performance including a diving grab in the back of the endzone, while Khafre Brown had a big 75-yard touchdown strike.
WSLS

Howell, Chandler, Downs help No. 21 UNC beat Virginia 59-39

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Sam Howell threw five touchdown passes and ran for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 North Carolina took over after halftime to beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night. The Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives,...
Augusta Free Press

UVA Defense Report Card: Is there a grade lower than F?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. North Carolina, in the first quarter, broke a five-yard pass in the flat for a 59-yard TD and a 13-yard slant for a 75-yard TD, and with those two plays, those two results, the Tar Heels had the UVA D where it wanted it.
streakingthelawn.com

FINAL: UNC 59, UVA 39

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Virginia and North Carolina put on a display of high-flying offense under the lights in Chapel Hill, with the two teams combining for a total of 52, 69, and 85 points, respectively over each of the past three years. But UNC got the better of the exchange this year behind 392 rushing yards en route to a 59-39 win—Mack Brown’s first over UVA in the Bronco Mendenhall era.
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia football falls to No. 21 North Carolina on the road 59-39

Virginia football took to the road Saturday night, losing in a shootout to No. 21 North Carolina 59-39. In their first significant test of the season, the Cavaliers’ (2-1, 0-1 ACC) defense simply could not stop the Tar Heels’ (2-1, 1-1 ACC) offense despite a record-setting night from Virginia junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
