Jackson, Melanie - Simple Assault and 2 additional charges
On September 1st, officers were called to a business on S Bellevue Ave for a dispute between a Lyft driver and a customer, ID'd as Melanie Jackson. The victim reported that the passenger, Jackson, refused to wear a mask in his vehicle after multiple requests to do so. Using profanity, Jackson told the victim to take her to work and refused to get out of the vehicle after the victim cancelled the Lyft trip. When the victim opened the door and requested that Jackson get out of the vehicle, Jackson then sprayed the victim with mace and walked away. Melanie Jackson will be sent a summons to appear in court.bucks.crimewatchpa.com
