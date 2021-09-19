CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Jackson, Melanie - Simple Assault and 2 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

On September 1st, officers were called to a business on S Bellevue Ave for a dispute between a Lyft driver and a customer, ID'd as Melanie Jackson. The victim reported that the passenger, Jackson, refused to wear a mask in his vehicle after multiple requests to do so. Using profanity, Jackson told the victim to take her to work and refused to get out of the vehicle after the victim cancelled the Lyft trip. When the victim opened the door and requested that Jackson get out of the vehicle, Jackson then sprayed the victim with mace and walked away. Melanie Jackson will be sent a summons to appear in court.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

BELTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT OF JAILERS

An inmate at an area jail is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly assaulting jailers on Thursday, September 9. According to a probable-cause statement, while jailers were attempting to detain him in his cell at the Johnson County Jail, they say Larry Arlynn Collins Jr. hit one of the jailers in the forehead with an open palm; and hit, head-butted and bit another jailer causing injury. They also say Collins kicked and head-butted another jailer, which resulted in that jailer losing consciousness and have to be transported to the hospital for treatment.
BELTON, MO
crimewatchpa.com

Turko, Marlee Joy - 18 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M2) and 2 additional charges

UPDATE: On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Marlee TURKO turned herself into the Slate Belt Regional Police Department. M. TURKO was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Zito and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Wednesday September 15th, 2021. Issuing Authority: MDJ-03-3-03 Holding Department: Slate Belt Regional Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Potts, Aaron - Simple Assault and 9 additional charges

An arrest warrant for Aaron Potts, was issued on 9/15/2021, as a result of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm, which occurred in a home in the 300 Block of Market Street, today, 9/15/2021, at 10:45 AM. Potts is accused of knocking the victim to the ground, grabbing the victim by the throat, and pointing a gun at the victim. Potts left the home prior to officers arriving. The victim informed a 9-1-1 dispatcher, that she observed Potts driving by the house several times. Officers located the vehicle nearby and activated their audible and visual signals in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. Potts failed to yield for police and led officers in a high speed, two mile pursuit, before police lost sight of the vehicle in Lower Swatara Township. If you have any information on the location of Potts, please submit a tip below or contact police at 717-558-6900.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

miller, michael scott - Aggravated Assault and 2 additional charges

On September 3, 2021 the Fairview Township Police Department arrested 37 year old Michael Scott Miller of the 500 block of Old York Road following a child abuse investigation. That investigation revealed a pattern of physical abuse Miller committed against a 1 year old child in his care. This abuse included intentionally inflicting pain on the child by striking him, biting him, pulling his hair, jabbing his fingers deep in the child's ears, and holding the child's head under water. This abuse was ongoing over the course of approximately 3 weeks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Assault
crimewatchpa.com

Jara, Brian Anthony - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault and 2 additional charges

On 09/11/21 at approximately 3:45am, officers of the West Chester Police Department responded to the 300 block of E. Marshall Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male and a female involved in the disturbance. Through investigation, it was determined that Brian Jara, a 20 year-old Hispanic male from Reading, PA, had assaulted the female victim for a period of time prior to the report being made and officers arrival on scene. The victim sustained minor injuries. Jara was taken into custody and transported to Chester County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Davis, Daniel - Simple Assault and 2 additional charges

On September 18, 2021 at approximately 12:30 AM officers responded to an apartment in the 50 block of S. Church St. in the Borough of West Chester for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Upon arrival the husband and wife were located outside. Following interviews and viewing corroborating evidence, Daniel Davis, a 27 year old Black male of West Chester was arrested for a domestic assault. He was charged with one count of Simple Assault , one count of Strangulation, and one count of Harassment. Davis was taken to Chester County Prison to await morning arraignment. A preliminary hearing at District Court 15-1-01 is pending.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Charges filed against suspect in Jackson nightclub shooting

JACKSON, MI -- Charges have been filed against a suspect in a shooting outside a Jackson nightclub. The suspect, a 24-year-old man, has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, and single counts of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm, according to a press release from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka.
JACKSON, MI
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

1 count Simple Assault

MARSHBURN, JUSTIN - (1 Count Strangulation) and 2 additional charges. On September 12, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department responded to a report of a domestic in the 1100 block of the Harrisburg Pike. Officer's investigated the incident involving a victim that was physically assaulted and strangled by Justin Marshburn. Marshburn left the scene prior to...
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Simple Assault Domestic VIolence & Endangering the Welfare of Children

On Monday, 9/13/21 at approximately 0830 hours, Highspire Police were called to a family disturbance in the borough. As a result of the investigation Highspire Police have charged Renee L Wilson with Simple Assault Domestic Violence and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. A hearing will be pending... All site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Corrigan, Anna Elizabeth - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault and 1 additional charge

On September 22, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Anna E. Corrigan was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On March 6, 2021, at 8:15 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive for report of a assault. It was reported that the fight was between two females over a male.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

ISRAEL, Rachel - Aggravated Assault and 5 additional charges

On September 08, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department arrested five (5) individuals stemming from an incident that occurred on July 15, 2021, in Carlisle Pennsylvania. One of those individuals was Rachel Israel. The criminal indictments alleged that in the early morning hours of July 15, 2021, the five (5)...
CARLISLE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY SIMPLE ASSAULT

Bechtel, Heather M - (18) 903 (a)(1) Criminal conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault and 7 additional charges. On September 08, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department arrested five (5) individuals stemming from an incident that occurred on July 15, 2021, in Carlisle Pennsylvania. One of those individuals was Heather Bechtel. The criminal indictments alleged that in the early morning hours of July 15...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Simmons, Dwayne - (1) count of Aggravated Assault; (1) count Simple Assault

On August 8, 2021 at approximately 6pm the West Chester Police received a report of an assault that occurred at the Justice Center Parking Garage, 220 West Market Street. The victim reported a coworker repeatedly punched him in the face and head and slammed his head against a glass window several times. The victim was later hospitalized due to the severity of the facial and head injuries he sustained. An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect for charges of Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault. The suspect was known to the victim. The suspect, Dwayne Simmons, was later arrested by West Whiteland Police Department. Simmons a 43 year old B/NH/M of West Chester was arraigned and transported to Chester County Prison.
WEST CHESTER, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Saylor, Charles - Aggravated Assault and 5 additional charges

On September 08, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department arrested five (5) individuals stemming from an incident that occurred on July 15, 2021, in Carlisle Pennsylvania. One of those individuals was Charles Saylor. The criminal indictments alleged that in the early morning hours of July 15, 2021, the five (5)...
CARLISLE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(7) Counts Simple Assault

Catawissa Borough Police Department is searching for 31-year-old James S. CALIGIURI who is wanted on charges for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse that occurred in July 2021. The victim reported that she had been strangled, kicked and punched by CALIGIURI as well as her 3-year-old child of which... Strangulation -...
CATAWISSA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy