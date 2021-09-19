Jackson, Melanie - Simple Assault and 2 additional charges

An arrest warrant for Aaron Potts, was issued on 9/15/2021, as a result of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm, which occurred in a home in the 300 Block of Market Street, today, 9/15/2021, at 10:45 AM. Potts is accused of knocking the victim to the ground, grabbing the victim by the throat, and pointing a gun at the victim. Potts left the home prior to officers arriving. The victim informed a 9-1-1 dispatcher, that she observed Potts driving by the house several times. Officers located the vehicle nearby and activated their audible and visual signals in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. Potts failed to yield for police and led officers in a high speed, two mile pursuit, before police lost sight of the vehicle in Lower Swatara Township. If you have any information on the location of Potts, please submit a tip below or contact police at 717-558-6900.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO