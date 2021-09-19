BGMI 1.6 Update: How to play VS AI mode in BGMI?
BGMI 1.6 Update, the latest version of Battlegrounds Mobile India has brought the VS AI mode in the game which can be played in Livik map with different difficulty levels. The latest update of BGMI has brought several changes in the game for the players and also brought back various modes and maps which were a part of PUBG Mobile. As there were rumours that Krafton is going to add a mode which will bring a lobby filled with bots, players can finally play the VS AI Mode in BGMI if they wish to improve their combat skills.firstsportz.com
