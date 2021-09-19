BGMI 1.6 Update: How to play VS AI mode in BGMI?

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is already out on respective app stores to download and enjoy. Although being small in size, through this new update, KRAFTON has brought massive changes by bringing back some popular game modes in the game. Players who have not receive the 1.6 update yet, will get to download it soon as all the devices will get the update latest by 19 September 2021. Most of the features that this update has brought in the game are mostly based on their popularity. But the developers didn’t forget to surprise players with new modes as well. The focused theme that the 1.6 update is based on is named Flora Menace. This (BGMI) Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile Flora Menace mode guide will provide a player with basic tips and strategies to do well and win easily.

