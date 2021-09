Rajatsan Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi stunned everyone by defending four runs in the final over to help his team clinch a win against the Punjab Kings by two runs. The Punjab Kings were clearly the favourites when they needed to score just eight runs in the final two overs but a decent over from Mustafizur Rahman and a brillian last-over from Kartik Tyagi guided the side to a nail-biting victory.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO