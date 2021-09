Novak Djokovic is a human, like all of us. One step away from the Grand Slam, history and glory, Nole succumbed to the pressure and blows of a phenomenon called Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic's tears at the end of the third set, the one that will put an end to the Grand Slam dream, should make skeptics think again, those who limit the world of sport to a number, a rivalry and a passion that should never lead to hatred.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO