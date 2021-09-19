CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Late touchdown lifts Fresno State to stunning 40-37 upset of No. 13 UCLA

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PmiK_0c0rCLbm00

Fresno State's Jake Haener was able to overcome a crushing hit to his right hip to lead the Bulldogs to an upset victory over No. 13 UCLA.

Haener threw for 455 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds remaining, as the Bulldogs beat the Bruins 40-37 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

"We know he's tough, right. We've seen that over the course of last year and this year. He's tough," Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer said. "When the pressure was great, he was at his best and that's what's awesome."

Haener had to be at his best in a game that saw four lead changes over the final 7:27 after the Bulldogs had a 23-10 lead at halftime.

Fresno State finished the job against a Pac-12 program after leading then-No. 11 Oregon in the fourth quarter two weeks ago before losing.

"I mean, we just made one more play, right? We made one more play," DeBoer said. "Fifty-four seconds that I just think about what our guys are capable of doing, it didn't feel like it was too big of a feat at all."

Haener's 19-yard strike to Erik Brooks put Fresno State back in front 33-30 with 2:55 remaining, but he was wincing in pain on the ground after taking numerous hits throughout the night.

After UCLA regained the lead with 54 seconds left on Dorian Thompson-Robinson's 15-yard pass to Kyle Phillips, a limping Haener directed a six-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Bulldogs (3-1) their fourth straight win over the Bruins.

"He was a pretty mobile quarterback. We struggled to keep him in the pocket," UCLA cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight said.

Cropper had three receptions for 50 yards on the drive, including the TD. Josh Kelly also had a 26-yard catch that put the ball at the UCLA 12 with 23 seconds remaining.

"Yeah, I'm not gonna lie, I was a little tired," Cropper said. "But that last play, I saw the corner drop. And just knowing how Jake trusts me throwing that back shoulder into the corner of the end zone, the feeling's so surreal. I can't really describe it in words."

Haener completed 38 of 53 passes and tossed two touchdowns. Cropper had 14 receptions for 141 yards and Kelly added eight catches for 120 yards. Ronnie Rivers rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think the quarterback is a special player," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. "We threw everything at him. We blitzed him, played cover zero, rushed three and dropped everyone else back into coverage. I think we threw the entire kitchen sink at him and he handled everything."

UCLA was able to rally back due to a pair of Bulldogs turnovers. Fresno State led 26-17, had the ball at the UCLA 9 and were looking to put the game away with 9:23 remaining when Carl Jones stripped Haener of the ball. After it rolled 34 yards and a mad scramble ensued, Myles Jackson recovered it at the UCLA 43.

Three plays later, Thompson-Robinson delivered a perfect pass to Phillips, who eluded Bralyn Lux's coverage, for a 38-yard score to bring UCLA within 26-23.

The Bulldogs wouldn't have it long on the ensuing possession when Kelly fumbled after a 13-yard completion. UCLA's Jordan Genmark Heath recovered and returned it 20 yards to the Bulldogs 18.

UCLA took its first lead since the first quarter when Zach Charbonnet capped off a three-play drive with a 3-yard TD up the middle to put the Bruins up 30-26.

Thompson-Robinson passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns while Phillips had seven receptions for 113 yards and two TDs. Charbonnet ran for two touchdowns for the Bruins (2-1), who were ranked for the first time in four years.

Thompson-Robinson passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns while Phillips had seven receptions for 113 yards and two TDs. Charbonnet ran for two touchdowns for the Bruins (2-1), who were ranked for the first time in four years.

"We definitely made it tough on ourselves. We made mistakes and bit ourselves in the foot too many times," Thompson-Robinson said.

Rivers scored both of his touchdowns in the first half. He opened the scoring with a 1-yard run up the middle with 5:54 remaining in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. The 2-point conversion was no good after holder Carson King's pass was incomplete.

Rivers then broke a pair of tackles en route to a 36-yard score up the right sideline midway through the second quarter to extend Fresno State's lead to 20-10.

Comments / 1

Related
uclabruins.com

Bruin Rally Falls Short in 40-37 Loss to Fresno State

LOS ANGELES – No. 13 UCLA football dropped a late-game thriller to Fresno State, 40-37, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected with redshirt junior Kyle Philips for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the second capturing the lead for the Bruins (2-1) with 54 seconds remaining. On the next drive, Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener led his offense downfield to the game-winning touchdown: a 13-yard completion to Jalen Cropper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Kalen Deboer
Person
Kyle Phillips
Person
Zach Charbonnet
Person
Myles Jackson
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#American Football#Fresno State#Jalen Cropper#Pac 12#Jalen#Uclafootball
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Pete Carroll responds to possibility of leaving Seahawks for USC

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy