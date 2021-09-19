CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A trip to the original “Mayberry”

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat tall, amiable sheriff and his little boy, Opie, heading to a fishing hole on the outskirts of Mayberry, North Carolina, at the start of “The Andy Griffith Show,” were actually strolling along a backlot in Culver City, California. Ron Howard, the actor who played Opie, is now one of...

sandhillsexpress.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

The Mayberry Effect: How ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ continues to impact us today

Chris Hudson, director of “The Mayberry Effect,” and historian Dr. Gary Freeze talk with Tim about the lasting impact of "The Andy Griffith Show." Since 1960, “The Andy Griffith Show” has appeared on televisions across the country and in North Carolina nonstop. It has been a cultural phenomenon with an incredible lasting impact. But why, and will it continue?
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
CELEBRITIES
Antelope Valley Press

Art Metrano, actor and comic, dies

Art Metrano, a comedian and actor who appeared in more than 120 television shows and films, including the “Police Academy” movies, before a fall from a ladder left him severely injured, an ordeal he turned into a one-man show he performed all over the country, died on Sept. 8 at his home in Aventura, Florida. He was 84.
AVENTURA, FL

