CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts Game Today: Colts vs Rams injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, Live Stream, TV channel

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook away, Colts fans, but if you don’t, put your glasses on, because this is a laundry list of an injury report. As of this writing, the following players have been ruled out for today’s game against the Rams: Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes. This next group of players have...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#American Football#Colts Game#Chargers Odds
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Report: Colts’ Plan For Backup Quarterback Revealed

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Wednesday with two ankle sprains suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, the veteran QB is considered day-to-day — raising questions about who will take QB1 responsibilities if he can’t go this weekend.
NFL
CBS Sports

Watch Colts vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Indianapolis 11-5; Seattle 12-4 The Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Indianapolis is coming off of an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills 27-24. Likewise, Seattle is in much the same position after losing 30-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs following a 12-4 regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rams at Colts Week 2 Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Rams -4.5 Over/under point total: 47.5. The Rams entered last week as nearly double-digit favorites and won by 20 points. In facing the Colts, L.A. will have a more difficult task at hand, facing a team with All-Pro players along the defense. The point total seems like a figure...
NFL
USA Today

Colts vs. Rams: Updated injury report for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) and Los Angeles Rams (1-0) have released their updated injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. There are severe injury concerns for the Colts this week. It doesn’t seem to be trending in the right way for right tackle Braden Smith, who is dealing with a foot injury.
NFL
chatsports.com

Rams vs Colts: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

The last time the Los Angeles Rams squared off with the Indianapolis Colts was back in 2017, when a flashy, young upstart head coach by the name of Sean McVay was making his debut as top man on an NFL sideline. That match-up ended well-enough for a Rams team holding court in front of a hometown crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This time around, the Colts will be the ones trying to make a point in front of their loyal fan base.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts vs Rams Week 2: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

The Colts didn’t look like themselves in their week one loss to the Seahawks. They played poorly on defense and saw the offensive line look uncharacteristically like a weak spot on the roster. As poorly as the team has started off in week one, they have had a tendency to rebound in week two. That is what Colts fans will be hoping for, as they host the Los Angeles Rams. With a plague of injuries, it will be a tall task. Here is where you can check out the action.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy