Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Lubick discussed takeaways from the Oklahoma game last weekend. “The positives were it was a good football team our guys played hard and they kept battling when it was going to be a four quarter game and we had a chance to win at the end on the last drive,” Lubick said. “The negatives literally jumped out. The penalties. It is tough to overcome penalties and we have to keep working to clean that up. I think each position has specific details where we can always get a little better and that is going to be the same after a win or loss. We have to score in the red zone that was another thing in the red zone as far as finishing drives. We have to better at that. It should not have came down to three field goals. We should have been able to punch some of those in.”

