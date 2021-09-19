Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream should prove to be another intriguing clash between two sides with very different ambitions for the season. The Blues are unbeaten so far and sit near the top of the table with seven points; they'll already be planning a title bid. Meanwhile, Villa are squarely in the middle of the standings with a win, a loss and a draw, and will instead be more concerned with those below them. Can they prove to be a thorn in Chelsea's side once again?

