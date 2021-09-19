CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel’s half-time intervention allowed Chelsea to show their Premier League title challenging credentials with an impressive 3-0 win at Tottenham. After being second best in the first half, Tuchel introduced N’Golo Kante and switched formation and it paid immediate dividends as Thiago Silva and the Frenchman both scored in the opening 12 minutes of the second half, with Antonio Rudiger adding a late third.

