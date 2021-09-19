World awaits verdict in trial of 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina
(NEW YORK) — After spending more than a year behind bars, the man who inspired the acclaimed 2004 film "Hotel Rwanda" is due to learn his fate. A Rwandan judge is set to deliver a verdict on Monday in the closely watched trial of former hotelier Paul Rusesabagina and 20 co-defendants, who are accused of terrorism-related offenses. A decision in the high-profile case was expected a month ago but was postponed, with no reason given for the delay.www.wbal.com
