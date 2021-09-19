CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

World awaits verdict in trial of 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — After spending more than a year behind bars, the man who inspired the acclaimed 2004 film "Hotel Rwanda" is due to learn his fate. A Rwandan judge is set to deliver a verdict on Monday in the closely watched trial of former hotelier Paul Rusesabagina and 20 co-defendants, who are accused of terrorism-related offenses. A decision in the high-profile case was expected a month ago but was postponed, with no reason given for the delay.

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case

KIGALI (Reuters) -A Rwandan court on Monday sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of terrorism charges. Rusesabagina, 67, who was feted around the world after being portrayed by...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rusesabagina
Person
Paul Kagame
Person
Don Cheadle
TheDailyBeast

Hero of Oscar-Winner ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Convicted of Terrorism

In the 2004 Oscar-winning blockbuster Hotel Rwanda, Paul Rusesabagina was portrayed by Don Cheadle as the heroic hotel manager who saved over 1,000 from the Rwandan genocide. Since his story became known across the world, Rusesabagina has become more and more critical of the Rwandan government—and, on Monday, the state convicted him of terrorism offenses. According to BBC News, Rusesabagina, 67, and 20 other defendants were found guilty of supporting a rebel group that allegedly killed nine people in 2018. Rusesabagina’s family said he was denied a fair trial and was kidnapped from exile to face the charges. “We are happy that the charade of the trial is ending,” the Rusesabagina family told ABC News ahead of the verdict. “There is no independent judiciary, and there will be no justice for our father. All we can do now is make this clear to everyone—a dictator will be jailing a humanitarian.”
MOVIES
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
Aviation Week

USAF Secretary Warns Of Revived 60-Year-Old Chinese Nuclear Weapon

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned that China may seek to revive a 55-year-old concept for a missile that can deliver a nuclear payload from space or near-space on a “back door” trajectory via the Southern Hemisphere. The sudden warning made on Sept. 20 at the Air Force Association’s (AFA)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hotel Rwanda#Rwandan Genocide#Abc News#East African#Hutus#The United Nations#American#Academy Award#Belgian#Kigali#French#Fln#Mrcd#Rib#U N
AFP

Facebook ordered to release anti-Rohingya posts for genocide case

A US judge has ordered Facebook to release posts the social network removed over their role in inciting government-backed violence against the Rohingya people in Myanmar. In his ruling on Wednesday, Washington DC district court Judge Zia Faruqui criticized the company for refusing to provide the records to countries pursuing a case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice. Facebook had resisted releasing the content on the grounds of US privacy law. But the judge ruled that the deleted posts would not be covered under the protections for users' personal communications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
WBAL Radio

Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is meeting with leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as “the Quad” as he wraps up a difficult week of diplomacy in which he faced criticism from both allies and adversaries. The White House meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Jailbreak shines light on mass incarceration of Palestinians

The cinematic escape of six prisoners who tunneled out of an Israeli penitentiary earlier this month shone a light on Israel's mass incarceration of Palestinians one of the many bitter fruits of the conflict.Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have passed through a military justice system designed for a temporary occupation that is now well into its sixth decade. Nearly every Palestinian has a loved one who has been locked up in that system at some point, and imprisonment is widely seen as one of the most painful aspects of life under Israeli rule.The saga of the six, who...
MIDDLE EAST
WBAL Radio

Activists stage global rallies over climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of environmental activists staged a rally outside Germany's parliament Friday, two days before the country holds a national election, to demand that politicians take stronger action to curb climate change. The protest outside the Reichstag in Berlin was part of a string of rallies...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAL Radio

Spanish volcano remains volatile, 5 days after eruption

TODOQUE, Canary Islands (AP) — A volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands kept nerves on edge Friday for a fifth day since it erupted, producing loud explosions, a huge ash cloud and cracking open a new fissure that spewed out more fiery molten rock. The archipelago’s emergency services ordered the evacuation...
EUROPE
AFP

Afghan activist says Taliban have no choice but to listen to women

The Taliban will have no choice than to bend to the demands of Afghan women if they want to escape economic collapse and diplomatic isolation, a leading rights activist said. - Economic collapse - The head of the Afghan Women’s Network, Seraj has long advocated for the equal participation of women in deeply patriarchal Afghanistan.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy