TAMPA – Like great teams often do, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a game on Thursday night that they had every right to lose. In a phrase it was this: Buc-Ugly. Bad hands. Bad penalties. Bad coverage. This was part of the story that nearly led to an embarrassing disaster as the Bucs opened defense of their Super Bowl crown with a 31-29 verdict against the Dallas Cowboys that had a lot of good fortune wrapped around that championship grit and another last-minute game-winning drive engineered by Tom Brady.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO