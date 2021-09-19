CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durbin Defends Biden Spending Plan

By WMAY Newsroom
wnns.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Dick Durbin is defending President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan… and the tax increases on the rich that would pay for it. Republicans say the proposal to hike taxes on the wealthy and corporations will bring the economy grinding to a halt. But Durbin says the cost of...

www.wnns.com

Comments / 6

David Tetreault
4d ago

does anyone really think it will be the rich paying for this! it will be us! the rich will pass the cost on to us. I can't believe people are supporting raising our costs even more than has already been done.

Fred Flintstone
4d ago

This spend plan is designed to bankrupt America.. that’s all.!

WSB Radio

Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House and congressional Democrats have agreed to a “framework" of options to pay for their huge, emerging social and environment bill, top Democrats said Thursday, but they offered no details and the significance was unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dick Durbin
#Economy#Medicare#Republicans
Washington Examiner

Liberal Senate Democrats urge House to postpone critical infrastructure vote

Eleven liberal Senate Democrats are urging their House counterparts to postpone passage of bipartisan infrastructure legislation until Congress passes a massive social welfare spending package. “The House of Representatives should wait to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders and 10 other liberal Democrats said in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. congressional negotiations on police reforms fail

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Negotiations in the U.S. Congress to tighten police practices following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis have collapsed, Democratic Senator Cory Booker said on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden blamed Republicans for the failure. The end of congressional negotiations, at least for now,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

George Floyd police reform bill doomed as US Senate talks collapse

A bipartisan effort spurred by the death of George Floyd to pass a police reform bill in Congress has collapsed, US lawmakers said Wednesday, in a setback for President Joe Biden. "I still hope to sign into law a comprehensive and meaningful police reform bill that honors the name and memory of George Floyd, because we need legislation to ensure lasting and meaningful change," he said in a statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS

