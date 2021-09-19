GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Red Devils down Stars

Hannah Magruder

JEFFERSONVILLE — Hannah Magruder and Olivia Clive tallied two goals apiece to lead Jeffersonville to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.

Jaidyn Calvert added the other goal for the Red Devils (8-0-1), who host Columbus East (8-4, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

O'S BLANK BULLDOGS

COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East blanked New Albany 5-0 in an HHC matchup Saturday.

Anasha Crowdus had 17 saves in goal for the Bulldogs (5-4-1, 2-2-1), who are scheduled to visit Jeffersonville on Thursday.

HUSKIES BLANK FLOYD

FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Evansville North shut out host Floyd Central 5-0 Saturday afternoon.

The Highlanders (6-6) visit Bedford North Lawrence on Monday night.