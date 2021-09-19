CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Red Devils down Stars

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
The Evening News
 5 days ago
Hannah Magruder 

JEFFERSONVILLE — Hannah Magruder and Olivia Clive tallied two goals apiece to lead Jeffersonville to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.

Jaidyn Calvert added the other goal for the Red Devils (8-0-1), who host Columbus East (8-4, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

O'S BLANK BULLDOGS

COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East blanked New Albany 5-0 in an HHC matchup Saturday.

Anasha Crowdus had 17 saves in goal for the Bulldogs (5-4-1, 2-2-1), who are scheduled to visit Jeffersonville on Thursday.

HUSKIES BLANK FLOYD

FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Evansville North shut out host Floyd Central 5-0 Saturday afternoon.

The Highlanders (6-6) visit Bedford North Lawrence on Monday night.

GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dragons blank Warriors

NEW ALBANY — Bella Scott's hat trick led Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek to a 9-0 win at Christian Academy on Thursday night. Reese Turner added a pair of goals while Olivia Johnston, Lydia Wright, Carsyn Sidebottom and Lucie Kauffman had one apiece. Makayla Doherty dished out two assists while Bali Hawkins, Kaja Skoglund, Carley Troutman and Wright had one each.
BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dickman's hat trick helps 'Dogs to win

NEW ALBANY — Gus Dickman's hat trick helped host New Albany to a 4-0 victory over Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night at Green Valley. Ryne Blair added a goal and an assist while Cole Thurston had a pair of assists for the Bulldogs (6-4-3, 2-2), who followed up Monday's win over Silver Creek with a second straight triumph.
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons wrap up MSC title

CHARLESTOWN — Host Silver Creek swept North Harrison 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 to wrap up the Mid-Southern Conference title Thursday night. Macy Ferrell (11) and Katie Henry (11) combined for 22 kills while Abby Marks dished out 32 assists and recorded a pair of service aces for the Dragons. On defense, Kiki Brown (18) and Bri Clifford (13) combined for 31 digs while Ellie Priddy tallied two solo blocks.
BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Borden celebrates seniors with win

BORDEN — Borden celebrated its seniors with a 5-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday. Fittingly, senior Mason Carter led the way for the Braves (10-4) with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Nathan Whitten at No. 1 singles. Fellow senior Kaden Holmes downed Tate Hickman 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Judd Missi topped Hunter Webb 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
