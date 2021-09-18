CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

When if ever, is my spouse responsible for my school loan debt? She never co-signed any loan paperwork, and file taxes seprately

I have significant loan debt dating back to AES. Th debt is mine alone and I repay as I can. My income doesn't allow for me to make their payment, and the debt has grown quite a bit. My wife has never had anything to do with my school loans, and she has never co-signed any paperwork. we file taxes separately, both federal and state. Is she liable to my loan debt in those circumstances?

